Willernie: Man arrested after threatening his girlfriend with a knife and setting fire

Nov. 16—A Willernie man who allegedly threatened his girlfriend with a knife and set a fire in his house on Sunday has been charged with two felonies in Washington County District Court in Stillwater.

Travis Emerfoll, 44, of Willernie, was charged Monday with first-degree arson and domestic assault. He was being held Monday night in the Washington County Jail in Stillwater.

Washington County Sheriff's Office deputies were called to a house in the 200 block of Wildwood Road in Willernie about 1:40 a.m. Sunday on a report of a man with a knife threatening people inside the home.

Upon arrival, deputies observed Emerfoll talking to the owner of the home while "holding a large silver knife in his hand," according to the criminal complaint.

Deputies ordered Emerfoll to drop the knife, but he refused. He then ran inside the house and locked the front door behind him, according to the complaint. Two other women, one of whom was his girlfriend, were inside the house.

Emerfoll attempted to kick down the door of a bedroom to reach his girlfriend and then used the knife to try and pry it open, the complaint states. He also threatened to punch her.

The girlfriend told deputies he "did get physical with her by slapping her in the face and punching her in the chest," the complaint states.

While inside the house, deputies used less-lethal options, but Emerfoll did not comply to their demands to put the knife down, the complaint states. The SWAT team arrived at the residence to assist.

"Emerfoll continued to barricade himself in the home and lit multiple blankets and other clothing on fire," the complaint states. Deputies "had to extinguish these fires, which did cause some damage to the home. After lengthy negotiating, Emerfoll surrendered to law enforcement and was taken into custody."

Emerfoll has at least two prior qualified domestic violence-related convictions: violation of an order for protection from 2012 and a felony domestic assault from 2018, according to the complaint.