‘Willful neglect’: Walpole family demands answers after 9-year-old Black boy handcuffed by police

A Massachusetts family is taking legal action after their 9-year-old Black boy was handcuffed in his classroom at a Walpole public school in January.

According to his family’s lawyer, the third-grader is a special needs student who suffered a mental health crisis while in the classroom on January 12. But instead of referring to the boy’s IEP plan to help regulate his behavior, the elementary school resource officer called the Walpole Police for backup.

When two police officers arrived at the school, they allegedly handcuffed the boy’s arms and legs and transported him to an adult psychiatric hospital for evaluation where he was held in protective custody. The family’s attorney said the boy was unable to communicate with his mother until he was discharged.

“The actions taken by Walpole Public Schools and the Walpole Police Department against this 9-year-old boy were egregious, age-inappropriate, and directly contradicted the school’s own guidance for regulating his behavior,” said Erika Richmond, the family’s attorney. “Because of this bias, a situation that could easily have been de-escalated instead led to a young Black boy being handcuffed and held in adult custody.”

The family is demanding “wide-ranging reform” and accountability by Walpole Public Schools and the Walpole Police Department, Richmond says.

Boston 25 has reached out to both the school and police department for a statement regarding the incident, but has not heard back at this time.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

