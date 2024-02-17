'I willfully ruined my life': Capitol rioter from Jacksonville sentenced to 30 months

This photo from a police officer's body camera showing Daniel Paul Gray in a crowd inside the U.S. Capitol was part of prosecutors' initial criminal complaint in May 2021.

A Jacksonville man who called the riot at the U.S. Capitol his “rowdiest” experience was sentenced to federal prison Friday after expressing shame for struggling with a female police officer.

“I am devastated that I am guilty of assaulting a female officer, but these are my actions,” Daniel Paul Gray, 43, wrote in a letter to U.S. District Court Senior Judge Amy Berman Jackson, who ordered Gray to spend 30 months behind bars.

Sentencing guidelines suggested a term of 41 to 51 months, and a prosecutor asked for the full time, saying Gray’s conduct during the Jan. 6, 2021, riot “embodies a total disrespect for the law.”

Gray pleaded guilty in October to obstructing an official proceeding and assaulting, resisting or impeding government officers — the police who tried to keep supporters of then-President Donald Trump from overrunning the Capitol.

Daniel Paul Gray is shown in this image from the Jan. 6, 2021, U.S. Capitol riot. Gray was sentenced to 30 months in prison.

The female officer he acknowledged struggling with fell down a set of stairs and was treated later for a pinched nerve, although Gray’s public defender included police body-camera images in a sentencing memo to argue that Gray had stepped away from her and “another individual was likely the cause of the fall.”

The riot shut down the Capitol for a few hours and briefly kept Congress from certifying President Joe Biden’s victory in the 2020 election. During and after the riot, both police and rioters were among several deaths attributed to either medical emergencies, police gunfire or suicide.

Gray, a former mixed martial arts fighter and instructor, told the judge he had thrust himself into the turmoil at the Capitol after a time of despair where he had become self-destructive and invited danger.

USA Today: Capitol riot arrests: See who's been charged across the U.S.

“On January 6th the police would have been well within their rights to shoot me. I can confidently say that I have no one to blame but myself for my actions,” he wrote. “… I willfully ruined my life and this is all my fault.”

Gray wrote that he had put the 2020 election behind him and developed positive relationships that helped focus him on rebuilding his life. His pastor at a Beaches church wrote a letter of support calling him “one of the most amazing people that I have ever had the privilege of calling my friend.”

This article originally appeared on Florida Times-Union: Jacksonville man is sentenced to 30 months for assault in Capitol riot