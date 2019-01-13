William Barr: Democrats to question AG nominee about criticism of Robert Mueller probe

WASHINGTON – William Barr's 19-page memorandum was striking enough when it emerged last month.

The former attorney general under President George H.W. Bush had just been nominated to the same post in Trump administration, when the document revealed his stinging critique of Russia special counsel Robert Mueller’s inquiry into possible obstruction by President Donald Trump.

Not only did Barr object to any demand that “the president submit to interrogation” by Mueller’s team, but he asserted that the special counsel’s likely theory – that Trump sought to obstruct Mueller’s inquiry by firing FBI Director James Comey – was “fatally misconceived.”

Barr’s unsolicited counsel directed last June to Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein, who has been overseeing Mueller’s work, was not meant for public consumption. But it now promises to be among the most incendiary flash-points in the 77th attorney general’s bid to become the nation’s 85th chief law enforcement officer Tuesday before the Senate Judiciary Committee.

Last week, Barr’s controversial work was thrust even further into the spotlight when it was revealed that Rosenstein, long-viewed as Mueller’s shield against politically charged efforts to oust the special prosecutor, intended to leave the department following Barr’s anticipated confirmation.

Some Democrats, concerned that the nominee’s memo represented a new threat to Mueller, have called on Barr to recuse himself from the Russia inquiry as a condition of his confirmation.

“I want him completely disavow that theory of limits of the authority of the special counsel,” Sen. Richard Blumenthal, D-Conn., a committee member, told USA TODAY. “I want ironclad, specific limits and possibly even recusal.”

Sen. Dianne Feinstein of California, the top Democrat on the panel, has asked Barr who requested the memo and who he provided it to, after seeing reports he gave it to Trump’s personal lawyers in addition to Rosenstein. She said in 25 years on the committee she had never seen a nominee write such an in-depth legal memo for no reason.

Former Republican attorneys general also concede that Barr has some explaining to do, signaling that the nominee could best calm the turbulent political waters by ensuring lawmakers that his private counsel was offered as just that – without the benefit of any inside knowledge of Mueller’s investigation.

“This is someone who has held the biggest jobs at the Justice Department,” former Attorney General Michael Mukasey told USA TODAY. “He was attorney general, deputy attorney general and directed the Office of Legal Counsel. He is a formidable lawyer who might best explain his work as any good lawyer would: that he will always follow the law.”

Yet even as the Mueller investigation has cast an outsized shadow over the Justice Department – and by extension the White House – Barr also will be forced to assess a multitude of weighty issues confronting the embattled Trump administration, from the boundaries of the president’s executive authority and the challenge of lifting sagging morale inside the sprawling department that for the past two years has largely served as a punching bag for the president himself.

“I can’t think of a more potentially consequential time for any attorney general than the issues facing Justice today," Mukasey said.

Trooping to and from private meetings with committee members last week in advance of Tuesday's hearing, Barr declined public comment, with a few brief exceptions.

Asked about his relationship with Mueller, who served under Barr during the 1988 investigation into the bombing of Pan Am Flight 103 over Lockerbie, Scotland, the former attorney general responded with one word: "Terrific."

The legal challenges ahead

Indeed, if confirmed, the first days and weeks of a Barr tenure are likely to bring a host of challenges, any one of which would likely define an entire term in any other administration.

As Barr prepares for Tuesday's confirmation hearing, the president is weighing a key test of his own executive power: whether to declare a national emergency that would allow him to bypass Congress and tap billions of existing federal money to build a long-promised wall along the U.S.-Mexican border–a possible path toward ending a shutdown of the federal government.