    William Barr testimony - live: AG slams 'demonization of police' and insists Trump ‘has not attempted to interfere’ in criminal cases

    Danielle Zoellner
    Attorney General William Barr testifies before the House Judiciary Committee in the Congressional Auditorium at the US Capitol on 28 July, 2020: Getty Images
    Attorney General William Barr is expected to testify in a congressional hearing today, titled “Oversight of the Department of Justice”, in front of the Democrat-led House Judiciary Committee. The hearing was delayed, though, after Chairman Jerry Nadler was involved in a car crash on the way to the hearing.

    His appearance on Capitol Hill will be Mr Barr’s first in front of the House Judiciary Committee despite multiple attempts by the Democrats to get the attorney general to appear in front of them.

    In his open testimony, which was released to the committee prior to the hearing, Mr Barr vehemently defended his independence from the president after facing accusations of making decisions to appease Donald Trump. Mr Barr also defended the decision for federal agents to be deployed to cities like Portland, calling demonstrators in the city “violent rioters and anarchists”.

