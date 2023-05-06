William Barr Torches Former Boss Donald Trump: ‘Horror Show’

William Barr, Donald Trump’s former attorney general, delivered a damning critique of the former president when asked by Fox News’ Geraldo Rivera if Trump was “fit” to be POTUS.

“If you believe in his policies, what he’s advertising as his policies, he’s the last person that could actually execute them and achieve them,” Barr, a longtime ally of Trump, replied to Rivera about the ex-POTUS at a City Club of Cleveland luncheon on Friday.

Trump “does not have the discipline, he does not have the ability for strategic thinking and linear thinking or setting priorities, or how to get things done in the system,” Barr continued.

“It is a horror show when he’s left to his own devices,” he added. “So, you may want his policies but Trump will not deliver Trump policies. He will deliver chaos.”

The backlash to that chaos, warned Barr, was that Trump’s policies would be set “much further back than they would otherwise be.”

Watch the video here:

.@GeraldoRivera: "Is Donald Trump to be president?"



Former Attorney General Bill Barr: "It is a horror show when he's left to his own devices...Trump will not deliver Trump policies. He will deliver chaos and if anything lead to a backlash..." pic.twitter.com/gsZzjsqO8D — CSPAN (@cspan) May 5, 2023

Barr has only relatively recently soured on the former president, claiming he cannot win the 2024 election and last month called him a “weak candidate.” He also said, though, that he’d still vote for Trump if he wins the GOP nomination.

