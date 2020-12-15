William Barr's exit is bad news for Trump's hopes of an 11th-hour pardoning spree

Lloyd Green
<span>Photograph: Carlos Barría/Reuters</span>
Photograph: Carlos Barría/Reuters

On Monday, Donald Trump announced the exit of William Barr from the justice department. Finally, the president had succeeded in imposing his will upon someone, anyone, after weeks of repeated failures. On the very day that marked the 300,000th American death to Covid-19 and the electoral college’s ratification of Joe Biden’s victory, Trump had again hounded his attorney general from office. Jeff Sessions is no longer a club of one.

Yet Barr also won’t be there if and when the president delivers his final round of pardons, a likely relief to the president’s legal spear carrier but also a reason for Trump to fret: Barr knows a thing or two about eleventh-hour pardons. Mike Flynn is only the latest.

As attorney general to George HW Bush, Barr successfully urged the late president to grant a passel of pardons in the aftermath of the Iran-Contra scandal and Bush’s 1992 loss to Bill Clinton. Indeed, in Barr’s telling he was a driving force nearly three decades ago, running roughshod over justice department “naysayers”.

Specifically, Barr fought for the pardon of Caspar Weinberger, Ronald Reagan’s defense secretary who was under indictment, and five others, including Elliot Abrams. In time, Abrams would join the administration of George W Bush and eventually serve as Trump’s special representative for Iran and then Venezuela.

In a 2001 interview, the law-and-order Barr framed things this way: “The big ones obviously were the Iran Contra ones. I certainly did not oppose any of them. I favored the broadest.”

As for limiting Bush’s pardons to just Weinberger who was facing perjury charges, Barr was having none of that. He explained, “There were some people arguing just for Weinberger, and I said, ‘No, in for a penny, in for a pound.’”

At the time, Abrams had already pleaded guilty to withholding information from Congress, but Barr was not deterred. Rather, Barr “felt” that Abrams “had been very unjustly treated”. As expected, Lawrence Walsh, the then-independent counsel, saw things differently, saying: “The Iran-Contra coverup ... has now been completed.”

Years later, Barr would distort the findings of the Mueller report, earning the ire of Mueller, his one-time friend and of Reggie Walton, a George W Bush appointee to the federal bench. In a 23-page opinion, Walton “seriously” questioned whether Barr “made a calculated attempt to influence public discourse about the Mueller Report in favor of President Trump despite certain findings in the redacted version of the Mueller Report to the contrary”.

To be sure, that was not the last time that Barr would draw fire from the courts. In the aftermath of the justice department’s tortured efforts to drop the government’s case against Flynn and Trump’s pardon, another federal judge, Emmet Sullivan, hammered Barr’s leadership. Like Walton, Sullivan too was distressed by the government’s capacity for contortion to placate Trump.

Even as he dismissed the charges against Flynn, Sullivan opined: “In view of the government’s previous argument in this case that Mr Flynn’s false statements were ‘absolutely material’ because his false statements ‘went to the heart’ of the FBI’s investigation, the government’s about-face, without explanation, raises concerns about the regularity of its decision-making process.”

As Barr departs Main Justice, he has extracted price for his rushed retirement. Against the backdrop of Trump’s baseless claims of electoral fraud and theft, Barr jabbed his boss in the eye. His resignation letter declared that “it is incumbent on all levels of government, and all agencies acting within their purview, to do all we can to assure the integrity of elections and promote public confidence in their outcome”.

Without Barr at his side, Trump now faces a long list of supplicants. In addition to Trump mulling a self-pardon, he also confronts the issue of granting pardons to Javanka, two of his sons, Rudy Giuliani and Ken Paxton, Texas’ attorney general who is under an active FBI investigation. Here too, Barr’s words may come back to haunt the president.

At his 2019 confirmation hearing, Barr testified that the president possessed the power to pardon family members but could also face prosecution if the pardon was tied to a broader effort to obstruct justice. Barr explained that while the president possesses the “power to pardon a family member’’, if it was “connected to some act that violates an obstruction statute, it could be obstruction”.

Come 12:01 pm on 20 January 2021, Trump loses immunity and becomes fair game for prosecutors. Already, Cyrus Vance, Manhattan’s district attorney, is eagerly circling Trump and his business. As for the southern district of New York, they have already labeled Trump an unindicted co-conspirator.

What comes next remains.

Latest Stories

  • Kayleigh McEnany slammed for claiming Biden’s electoral college speech was ‘divisive’

    Comments came as electoral college officially recognised Joe Biden’s election win

  • Turkey condemns 'unjust' U.S. sanctions, threatens response

    Turkey on Monday condemned U.S. sanctions over its purchase of Russian S-400 missile defences as a "grave mistake" and threatened to retaliate over a move it said would harm ties between the NATO allies. Washington imposed the long-anticipated sanctions on Turkey's top defence procurement and development body, its chairman and three other employees. Turkey's Foreign Ministry called the decision "inexplicable" given that Washington repeatedly rejected Ankara's offer to form a joint working group to allay U.S. concerns that the S-400s threatened NATO defences.

  • Pregnant woman has hands amputated and is thrown from back of truck by Mexican drug cartel for ‘being a thief’

    The grisly incident happened in the Central Mexican state of Guanajuato.

  • Iran's president says country would rejoin nuclear deal within an hour of U.S. signing on

    Iranian President Hassan Rouhani on Monday said if the United States returns to the Iran nuclear deal, his country will follow within an hour.The deal was made during the Obama administration in 2015, lifting sanctions on Tehran in exchange for Iran reducing its uranium stockpile and dismantling its centrifuges. Rouhani said he will not discuss any changes to the accord or restrictions on Iran's ballistic missile program, The Guardian reports. President Trump withdrew from the deal in 2018, and Rouhani made his comments on the same day the Trump administration sanctioned two Iranian intelligence officials for allegedly playing a role in the 2007 disappearance and presumed death of retired FBI agent Robert Levinson. President-elect Joe Biden has said he will rejoin the deal, believing it is one way to avert a nuclear crisis in the Middle East.More stories from theweek.com Joe Biden still doesn't get it Trump's election loss coping mechanism is straight out of The Simpsons Top Senate Republicans acknowledge Biden's win after Electoral College vote, but not Mitch McConnell

  • Half a million Muslims forced to pick cotton as scale of Chinese slave labour exposed

    China is forcing hundreds of thousands of Uighurs and other minorities to pick cotton by hand in the western region of Xinjiang, a key source of the world’s cotton, according to a report by a Washington-based think tank. Rights activists have estimated that Chinese authorities have detained more than one million Uighurs and other, mostly Muslim, minorities in detention camps in Xinjiang since 2017. Beijing denies that Uighurs’ rights are abused and says re-education centres provide vocational training to help people gain employment, and are necessary to curb extremism. Now, information from Chinese government documents and state media reports provides evidence that at least half a million people have been forced to pick cotton through a coercive state-mandated labour transfer and poverty alleviation scheme, the Center for Global Policy says. In 2018, three majority-Uighur areas within Xinjiang alone mobilised at least 570,000 people to pick cotton through the scheme, according to the think tank report published Monday. It estimates that the total number of people from ethnic minorities sent to pick cotton “likely exceeds that figure by several hundred thousand”.

  • The Trump administration turned down more vaccine doses 'as recently as November,' former FDA commissioner says

    "There were multiple conversations with the US government about taking more supply in the second quarter," said Scott Gottlieb, a Pfizer board member.

  • Trump signs executive order making Christmas Eve a federal holiday in 2020

    All federal employees will be excused from duty on 24 December

  • List of known U.S. Russian cyber-espionage victims grows, includes cybersecurity agencies

    The list of U.S. government agencies breached in a sophisticated, months-long cyber-espionage campaign grew Monday to include the State Department, the National Institutes of Health, parts of the Pentagon, and notably, the Department of Homeland Security, The New York Times reports. "The fact that the department charged with safeguarding the country from physical and cyber attacks was victimized underscores the campaign's significance and calls into question the adequacy of federal cybersecurity efforts," The Washington Post notes. The Treasury Department and Commerce Department were the first federal agencies discovered to have been infiltrated. Russia's Foreign Intelligence Service (SVR) is believed to have carried out the stealthy digital espionage.Top cybersecurity firm FireEye, counterproductively targeted by the Russian hackers, discovered the breach and traced it back to malware slipped into the software update of SolarWinds' popular Orion network management program. SolarWinds said Monday that fewer than 18,000 of its 300,000 clients had downloaded the infected malware starting in March. U.S. investigators are scrambling to figure out what and how much data the cyber-spies stole over those nine months.FireEye's Charles Carmakal said his team thinks "the number who were actually compromised were in the dozens," but "they were all the highest-value targets." John Hultquist, manager of analysis at FireEye, said the U.S. is currently "shutting the door" created by the malware, but the hackers still have access and "there are a lot of information-security teams right now who are probably going to be working on this problem through Christmas." Their visibility into their own servers will be limited because they needed to shut down the compromised SolarWinds software they had used to monitor their networks.Aside from the "embarrassing breaches" at the Pentagon and Homeland Security, "the National Security Agency — the premier U.S. intelligence organization that both hacks into foreign networks and defends national security agencies from attacks — apparently did not know of the breach in the network-monitoring software made by SolarWinds until it was notified last week by FireEye," the Times reports. "The NSA itself uses SolarWinds software."More stories from theweek.com Joe Biden still doesn't get it Trump's election loss coping mechanism is straight out of The Simpsons Top Senate Republicans acknowledge Biden's win after Electoral College vote, but not Mitch McConnell

  • 5 years and counting: Ex-treasure hunter still stuck in jail

    Research scientist Tommy Thompson isn't incarcerated for breaking the law. Despite an investors lawsuit and a federal court order, Thompson still won't cooperate with authorities trying to find those coins, according to court records, federal prosecutors and the judge who found Thompson in contempt. “He creates a patent for a submarine, but he can’t remember where he put the loot,” federal Judge Algenon Marbley said during a 2017 hearing.

  • New coronavirus strain spreading in UK has key mutations, scientists say

    British scientists are trying to establish whether the rapid spread in southern England of a new variant of the virus that causes COVID-19 is linked to key mutations they have detected in the strain, they said on Tuesday. The mutations include changes to the important "spike" protein that the SARS-CoV-2 coronavirus uses to infect human cells, a group of scientists tracking the genetics of the virus said, but it is not yet clear whether these are making it more infectious. "Efforts are under way to confirm whether or not any of these mutations are contributing to increased transmission," the scientists, from the COVID-19 Genomics UK (COG-UK) Consortium, said in a statement (https://bit.ly/3mhpTJX).

  • Israel claims successful test on new missile system

    With U.S. backing, Israel has over the last decade developed a multi-layer air shield made up of the Arrow ballistic missile interceptor, the mid-altitude David's Sling interceptor and Iron Dome, which shoots down short-range rockets and mortar shells. A video distributed by the Defence Ministry showed interceptor missiles being fired at targets simulating cruise and ballistic missiles. In a related briefing a senior Israeli official also said that Israel could be open to future cooperation on missile defence with Gulf Arab states that share its concerns over Iran.

  • Republican senator mocked for going to ridiculous lengths to avoid calling Biden president-elect

    'I don't know how politician refers to another politician,' says Kevin Cramer

  • Russian opposition leader Alexey Navalny may have been poisoned by a very bad Negroni, investigation suggests

    A sweeping investigation into the poisoning of Russian opposition leader Alexey Navalny pins the non-fatal act on Russia's FSB spy agency, and suggests a very poor tasting cocktail may have been the source.Per the report — which was conducted by the investigative website Bellingcat in partnership with CNN, Der Spiegel, and The Insider — Navalny, a major thorn in the side of Russian President Vladimir Putin, was in the Russian city of Tomsk on Aug. 19 when he met his traveling team at a hotel bar for a drink around 11:15 p.m. He ordered a late-night Bloody Mary, but was told by the bartender the ingredients weren't on hand and that he should have a Negroni instead.Navalny took the advice, but quickly set the drink aside after a sip or two because, he said in an interview, it "tasted like the most disgusting thing I've had in my life." He soon went to bed, and the next morning fell critically ill on his flight back to Moscow.> Bellingcat's investigation suggest Navalny was poisoned with a negroni that had some novichok bitters mixed inhttps://t.co/Q7Pg41d2Xr pic.twitter.com/pWeSWGOJkS> > — max seddon (@maxseddon) December 14, 2020The investigation suggests that drink may have been tainted with the poisoning agent Novichok, although CNN notes the toxin could have also been added to laundry he had done at the hotel, placed on a towel or pillow case, or injected into a shampoo bottle. Read more about the investigation into Navalny's poisoning, which used phone and travel data to implicate the FSB at Bellingcat and CNN.More stories from theweek.com Joe Biden still doesn't get it Trump's election loss coping mechanism is straight out of The Simpsons Top Senate Republicans acknowledge Biden's win after Electoral College vote, but not Mitch McConnell

  • Wisconsin man who stabbed 4 family members ordered committed

    A Wisconsin man who was obsessively concerned about the coronavirus pandemic has been ordered to spend the rest of his life in a mental health institution for stabbing four of his family members, two of them fatally. Adam Roth, 36, of Waukesha, was found not guilty by reason of mental disease or defect in the attack, which authorities said was linked to his concerns about coronavirus. In March, Roth and his wife, Dominique Roth, were in the kitchen eating when Adam began stabbing Dominique, according to a criminal complaint.

  • Nigeria's Katsina school abduction: Boko Haram says it took the students

    The Islamist militant group's leader Abubakar Shekau says it opposes Western education.

  • Biden coughs his way through first speech since being confirmed as president-elect: ‘Hand him a glass of water!’

    President-elect Biden blamed his throat clearing and coughing on a little cold

  • Benjamin Netanyahu chooses 'D' as new director of Mossad spy agency

    Benjamin Netanyahu, the Israeli prime minister, announced on Tuesday he had chosen the next director of the country's feared and respected intelligence agency Mossad, identifying them only as ‘D’. The prime minister’s office said in a statement that Mr Netanyahu wants the agency’s current deputy director to fill the post as he is an “accomplished Mossad veteran,” referring to them by their codename ‘D’. The identities of Mossad’s most senior officials is a closely guarded secret in Israel, excluding the director, whose name is generally made public. Yossi Cohen, the outgoing director, has proved to be one of Mossad’s more public-facing directors in recent years and was credited with helping to secure historic normalisation treaties between Israel, the United Arab Emirates and Bahrain. He reportedly accompanied Mr Netanyahu on a visit to Saudi Arabia last month for secret talks with Crown Prince Mohammad Bin Salman, though the Kingdom denies that the meeting took place. More recently, Mossad under Mr Cohen has been linked to the assassination of Mohsen Fakhrizadeh, an Iranian scientist who was gunned down during an ambush near Tehran. Israeli and US officials say that Fakhrizadeh was the leader of Iran’s nuclear programme and that before his death he had been trying to develop a nuclear warhead. The Jewish state has not yet commented on reports of its involvement in the killing, which Iran says will be avenged at the “appropriate time.” The move to appoint ‘D’ has reportedly triggered a row between Mr Netanyahu and his coalition partner Benny Gantz, who was not consulted before the decision was made public. Mr Netanyahu’s choice also needs to be approved by Israel’s Goldberg Commission, which oversees the appointment of top state officials. According to the Jerusalem Post, the handover at Mossad will take place in June if Mr Netanyahu’s choice is approved.

  • Fauci: Americans without underlying conditions could get COVID-19 vaccine by late March, early April

    A COVID-19 vaccine is officially being administered in the United States, and Dr. Anthony Fauci is predicting the "vast majority" of Americans could receive theirs by early summer.Fauci, the nation's top infectious disease expert, spoke to MSNBC on Monday after the first American health-care workers began to receive Pfizer and BioNTech's COVID-19 vaccine. The vaccine will first be available to those at the highest risk, including health-care workers and then those with underlying health conditions, but Fauci told MSNBC that "the normal, healthy man and woman in the street, who has no underlying conditions" will "likely" be able to get it by "the end of March, the beginning of April."He noted, however, that this timeline will "depend on the efficiency of the rollout." Fauci also said that the more important question is when the U.S. could get enough of the population vaccinated to achieve herd immunity."At the end of the day, the real bottom line is, when do you get the overwhelming majority of the population vaccinated so you can get that umbrella of herd immunity?" Fauci said. "And I believe if we're efficient about it, and we convince people to get vaccinated, we can accomplish that by the end of the second quarter of 2021, namely by the end of the late spring, early summer."Fauci added that "by the time we get into the fall," the "level of infection will be so low in society, we can start essentially approaching some form of normality."Earlier on Monday, Secretary of Health and Human Services Alex Azar predicted in an interview with Today that the COVID-19 vaccine could be available for the general population as early as the end of February."Late February, in the March time period, I think you'll start seeing much more like a flu vaccination campaign," Azar predicted. > NEW: Dr. Fauci estimates that Americans with no underlying conditions will begin to receive coronavirus vaccines at the end of March, beginning of April:> > "It really is going to depend on the efficiency of the rollout." pic.twitter.com/XecZvsrNGW> > -- MSNBC (@MSNBC) December 14, 2020More stories from theweek.com Joe Biden still doesn't get it Trump's election loss coping mechanism is straight out of The Simpsons Top Senate Republicans acknowledge Biden's win after Electoral College vote, but not Mitch McConnell

  • Georgia man who lied to employer about having Covid pleads guilty

    The claim prompted the company to shut down the facility for cleaning, causing a loss of around $100,000, prosecutors said.

  • Samples from asteroid more than hoped for, Japan researchers say

    Samples of dust collected by a Japanese space probe from an asteroid some 300 million km (186 million miles) from Earth were better than hoped for, with one researcher saying he was lost for words when they opened the capsule for the first time. The samples, the climax of a six-year space odyssey to the Ryugu asteroid by the space probe Hayabusa2, arrived in Japan last week but researchers did not know for sure until this week if they had actually gotten anything. "We were aiming for 100 mg or more, and we definitely got that," said Hirotaka Sawada at Japan Space Exploration Agency (JAXA), who said he was speechless when he first glimpsed the sample.