William Becker Is The Independent Chairman of the Board of MVB Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:MVBF) And They Just Picked Up 13% More Shares

Potential MVB Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:MVBF) shareholders may wish to note that the Independent Chairman of the Board, William Becker, recently bought US$129k worth of stock, paying US$25.73 for each share. That's a very solid buy in our book, and increased their holding by a noteworthy 13%.

The Last 12 Months Of Insider Transactions At MVB Financial

Notably, that recent purchase by William Becker is the biggest insider purchase of MVB Financial shares that we've seen in the last year. That means that an insider was happy to buy shares at above the current price of US$25.00. It's very possible they regret the purchase, but it's more likely they are bullish about the company. In our view, the price an insider pays for shares is very important. It is generally more encouraging if they paid above the current price, as it suggests they saw value, even at higher levels.

In the last twelve months MVB Financial insiders were buying shares, but not selling. You can see the insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last year depicted in the chart below. If you want to know exactly who sold, for how much, and when, simply click on the graph below!

Insider Ownership Of MVB Financial

For a common shareholder, it is worth checking how many shares are held by company insiders. Usually, the higher the insider ownership, the more likely it is that insiders will be incentivised to build the company for the long term. Insiders own 11% of MVB Financial shares, worth about US$35m. While this is a strong but not outstanding level of insider ownership, it's enough to indicate some alignment between management and smaller shareholders.

What Might The Insider Transactions At MVB Financial Tell Us?

It is good to see the recent insider purchase. We also take confidence from the longer term picture of insider transactions. Insiders likely see value in MVB Financial shares, given these transactions (along with notable insider ownership of the company). So while it's helpful to know what insiders are doing in terms of buying or selling, it's also helpful to know the risks that a particular company is facing. In terms of investment risks, we've identified 2 warning signs with MVB Financial and understanding these should be part of your investment process.

