The King needs William – and now the Prince of Wales needs Harry

Royal insiders will no doubt be hoping that news of the King's cancer diagnosis acts as a catalyst to bring Prince William and Harry back on speaking terms - Max Mumby/Indigo/Getty Images Europe

It is the news no one wants to hear about one of their loved ones.

When the dreaded c-word rears its ugly head in any family – it naturally prompts fears for the future.

But when that family is also a “Firm” – it not only raises concerns for the King as an individual, but also the institution to which His Majesty belongs.

In being so honest with the public about Charles III’s cancer diagnosis, Buckingham Palace is breaking with royal protocol.

In years gone by, there was always great reluctance to discuss private health matters – and if royals have suffered with cancer in the past, their subjects have never been told about it.

Yet the decision to announce that the 75-year-old monarch has been diagnosed with a form of cancer after undergoing a hospital procedure for benign prostate enlargement is reflection of his desire to keep up with the times – as well as assisting “public understanding for all those around the world who are affected by cancer”.

As a renowned workaholic, the King will want to return to public-facing duties as soon as possible. It is certainly a testament to his work ethic that he will continue to undertake state business and official paperwork despite having already commenced what the palace has described as a “schedule of regular treatments”.

As the statement stressed: “He remains wholly positive about his treatment and looks forward to returning to full public duty as soon as possible.”

The King is 'wholly positive about his treatment' - Peter Nicholls/Getty Images Europe

The truth of the matter, however, is that while the Queen is doubtlessly preparing to play a supporting role, and will continue to carry out a full schedule of public duties, the pressure now lies on the Prince of Wales to step up.

It could not have come at a more challenging time for Prince William as he finds himself – like many of his generation – sandwiched between looking after young children and caring for elderly parents.

Yes, Camilla will continue to be the King’s right hand woman – but she is 76 years old.

At 41, and seemingly in robust health, it will be down to the heir to the throne to bridge the gap as his father continues to undergo outpatient treatment.

That would ordinarily be a straightforward request, but the Princess of Wales’s recent abdominal operation puts her husband in somewhat of a predicament.

With the King’s blessing, he had made it clear that he would be focussing on immediate family, rather than wider family business, as Catherine, 42, recuperates from spending 13 days in the London Clinic after undergoing surgery for an unspecified condition.

The Princess is not expected to return to official royal duties until after Easter at the earliest.

Prince Harry will travel to the UK to see his father the King in the coming days - Handout/Getty Images Europe

But now it seems William will be required to return to public duties sooner than planned in support of the King. Although the sovereign’s immediate diary has been cleared, it is anticipated that the Prince will take on some of his father’s obligations on top of his own.

For now, the plan is for the King to continue to hold his weekly audiences with the Prime Minister.

But if he does not feel up to it – it will be for William, as the King’s “liege man of life and limb”, to deputise, rather than his step-mother, the Queen.

Similarly, the Prince of Wales will be the first port of call to act as stand-in at investitures, the accepting of credentials and other events which are of constitutional significance, although it is thought the King will continue to preside over Privy Council meetings.

The King’s siblings, the Princess Royal and the Duke of Edinburgh, are also likely to play an enhanced role – although it is understood they will be operating in their usual capacity as “working” royals, rather than as “counsellors of state”.

Counsellors of state are appointed by Letters Patents to act in His Majesty’s place should he be unable to undertake his official duties as Sovereign on a temporary basis due to illness or absence abroad. But that is not thought to be necessary at the present time. Instead, royal diaries will be adjusted and added to accordingly.

Prince Harry and William are not thought to have had much contact over the last year - Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images Europe

And what of the Duke of Sussex, who along with the Duke of York, is no longer a “working” royal – but remains a “counsellor of state”?

Having been informed of his father’s condition before it was made public, a source close to Prince Harry has confirmed that he will travel to the UK to see him in the coming days.

Royal insiders will no doubt be hoping that news of their father’s cancer diagnosis acts as a catalyst to bring William and Harry back on speaking terms.

They are not thought to have had much contact since the publication of Spare, Harry’s incendiary autobiography, last January, having barely exchanged words during the funeral of their grandmother, Elizabeth II in September 2022.

While several sources have suggested that their once close bond has been broken beyond all repair, the one thing they do still have in common is their shared love for their “darling Pa”, the only parent they have left.

If ever William needed some brotherly love – it’s now.

If this shock announcement brings about any kind of royal rapprochement, then it will certainly help the King on the road to recovery.

Broaden your horizons with award-winning British journalism. Try The Telegraph free for 3 months with unlimited access to our award-winning website, exclusive app, money-saving offers and more.