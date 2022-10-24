William Blair Commentary: Russia-Ukraine War Prompts Sustainable Energy Push

2
Sydnee Gatewood
·5 min read

The Russia-Ukraine war is increasing nations attempts to find more green energy sources and accelerate the development of cleaner alternatives to fossil fuels. Heres how this could play out and what it means to the renewable energy sector.

Russias invasion of Ukraine and the ensuing energy crisis across Europe have underscored how energy security, national security, and climate interests have become entangled. Undoubtedly, one of the most critical challenges facing European countries is cutting their dependence on Russian energy while accelerating their initiatives to boost renewable energy production.


Russia, a global supplier of oil and gas, is among the top three producers of crude oil and a giant in natural gas markets, supplying nearly 40% of the European Unions (EUs) natural gas. As the Russia-Ukraine crisis has escalated, Russia has made steep cuts in delivering natural gas to Europe via the Nord Streamits biggest pipeline to Europe whose majority shareholder is the Russian state-owned company Gazprom (RTD:GZAV).

Every day that the Nord Stream pipeline doesnt run as expected deepens an energy standoff between Russia and the EU, sending inflation higher and raising the risk of gas rationing and recession. This is a dynamic, fluid situation, creating much uncertainty not only around European power prices and the ability of industries and consumers to secure power but global economies as well.

William Blair Commentary: Russia-Ukraine War Prompts Sustainable Energy Push
William Blair Commentary: Russia-Ukraine War Prompts Sustainable Energy Push

The severity of the situation was underscored by the European Commission in mid-September when it unveiled several proposals to cut electricity demand, cap revenues of utilities and fossil fuel companies, and make changes to how EUs gas and electricity markets function.

How does a country become less reliant on energy imports? Its by generating power domestically. Renewable sources of energy are a great way to ensure the domestic generation of power.

But that doesnt happen overnight. It can take years for renewable projects such as solar and wind farms to come to fruition due to lengthy planning and permission processes imposed by governing authorities. In some cases, competitive auctions are conducted to determine which developers will be allowed to develop projects and how much their assets will earn. European auctions are now scheduled through 2022 and are already planned into the first half of 2023.

William Blair Commentary: Russia-Ukraine War Prompts Sustainable Energy Push
William Blair Commentary: Russia-Ukraine War Prompts Sustainable Energy Push

Rethinking Energy Dependence

To meet Europes immediate energy needs, it has increased imports of U.S. liquid natural gas (LNG), a substitute for natural gas. Even though the United States supplied more LNG to Europe during the first six months of 2022 than it did during all of 2021, limited terminal gas capacity across Europe to receive, store, and re-gas supplies (i.e., change the liquid back into gas) constrains LNG as a viable substitution. So, coal is being marshalled to fill the gap in natural gas flows.

Germany, Europes largest economy, instituted an emergency gas plan this summer that called for bringing idled coal-fired plants back online while declaring it would accelerate the expansion of renewable energies in an unprecedented way.

The EU in May ratified REPowerEU, a huge policy initiative to invest $210 billion euros between now and 2027, to accelerate its clean energy transition and increase Europes energy independence from Russian fossil fuels. In mid-September, when the EU released proposals to mitigate high energy bills, it repeated its commitment to the REPowerEU plan with the aim to end the Unions dependence on Russia fossil fuels as soon as possible, and at the latest by 2027.

REPowerEU is an exciting program and definitely supports the growth of renewable technologies across Europe, including:

  • A solar strategy to double solar photovoltaic capacity by 2025;

  • A biomethane action planthat includes producing higher levels of domestic biomethane and renewable hydrogen;

  • Doubling the rate of deployment of heat pumps; and

  • A solar rooftop initiative to install solar panels on new public, commercial, and residential buildings.


We are seeing aparallel movement in the United States with the Inflation Reduction Act. The act earmarks $369 billion for clean energy and climate change provisions with billions of dollars going toward incentives to expand the use of solar panels, wind turbines, batteries, and geothermal plants. There are tax credits of the same magnitude for the manufacturing, transportation, and agriculture industries to decarbonize. It also includes $27 billion allocated for green banks to support financing of energy projects in disadvantaged communities.

Certainly, there are differences between the two. The Inflation Reduction Act is a law designed to further drive domestic expansion of the renewable industry. REPowerEU is set of renewable energy guidelines for the EU countries to adopt. Either way, governments can incentivize meaningful pools of capital to accelerate the development of renewables. There are also other important sources of capital such as sovereign wealth, private equity, and banks.

We just have to be cognizant that todays capital commitments will not alleviate Europes immediate energy crisis. The disruptions caused by war coupled with lingering COVID supply-chain issues, inflation, and the acceleration of climate change add to the fragility of todays energy system.European power prices are likely to stay elevated for the next couple of years.

However, we remain positive about the intermediate- and long-term outlook for renewables.

The Future is Green

Now is the time for change. In many ways it is similar to what Europe faced in the 1970s when the OPEC oil embargo choked off oil supplies, driving petroleum prices sky-high. Several European countries embraced change and became energy exporters within a decade.

Going forward, the transition to green energy must be thoughtful and measured. We have to be more creative and less exclusionary in finding climate-friendly solutions. There will be more conversations about nontraditional sources for energy such as green hydrogen. And nuclear energy also will be on the table as a solution to the energy crisis.

Already, there are a number of European wind and solar projects set to come online in 2022-2023 that should add 45 gigawatts of solar and 23 gigawatts of wind capacity. That represents 20% expected growth in solar and nearly 10% growth in wind installed capacity from 2021-2022. REPowerEU offers material initiatives for the EU to phase out its dependence on Russian oil and gas despite the headwinds caused by the Russia-Ukraine crisis.

William Blair Commentary: Russia-Ukraine War Prompts Sustainable Energy Push
William Blair Commentary: Russia-Ukraine War Prompts Sustainable Energy Push

Europe is committed to growing its renewable energy industry. That only emphasizes our thinking that the future is green.

Alaina Anderson, CFA, partner, is a portfolio manager on William Blairs global equity team.

This article first appeared on GuruFocus.

Recommended Stories

  • Biden Adviser Says OPEC+ Output Cut Was Mainly Political Move

    (Bloomberg) -- President Joe Biden’s top energy adviser said the oil output cut by Saudi Arabia and its allies was a largely political move that won’t deter the US administration from trying to curb domestic energy prices.Most Read from BloombergChina Stocks Slide as Leadership Overhaul Disappoints TradersWall Street Is Heading to Saudi Arabia as US Oil Spat SimmersRussian Oil Logistics in Chaos Ahead of Looming SanctionsSunak Edges Closer to UK Leadership Prize as Johnson CavesKorean Air Plane

  • Demonstrations held in Europe, U.S. to show solidarity with Iranian protesters

    Thousands of people took part in demonstrations in Europe and the U.S. Saturday to show solidarity with protesters in Iran who are calling for an end to Iran's authoritarian regime.

  • Outrage as Labour MP says Rishi Sunak as PM ‘isn’t a win for Asian representation’

    A Labour MP has claimed Rishi Sunak’s election as prime minister is not “a win for Asian representation” because he is a multi-millionaire who oversaw a fall in UK living standards.

  • Patriots don’t promote Garrett Gilbert for Monday night’s game

    The Patriots haven’t officially announced a starting quarterback for Monday night’s game, but it looks like Mac Jones and Bailey Zappe will both be in uniform against the Bears. The NFL’s daily transaction report shows that the Patriots have made linebacker Jamie Collins and offensive lineman Bill Murray their two practice squad elevations for the [more]

  • Russia Ramps Up Oil Exports To Turkey, India, And China Ahead Of EU Ban

    Moscow is ramping up oil exports to Turkey, India and China before the EU’s December 5 sanctions go into place

  • Why Are People Throwing Food at Priceless Works of Art?

    In the past two weeks, protesters have gone after a Van Gogh with tomato soup and a Monet with mashed potatoes.

  • Xi Fills China's Top Jobs With Allies, Cementing Control

    Chinese President Xi Jinping filled the country's most powerful bodies with close allies while also securing a precedent-breaking third term at the close of &nbsp;the twice-a-decade&nbsp;Communist Party Congress held over the past week in Beijing. Stephen Engle reports on Bloomberg Television.

  • Russians will not leave Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant, but are allegedly not opposed to "safety zone"

    OLENA ROSHCHINA - MONDAY, 24 OCTOBER 2022, 08:57 The Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs of Russia, Sergei Ryabkov, has stated that a protective zone around the Zaporizhzhia NPP is necessary, but the demilitarisation of the ZNPP is impossible.

  • Motor Sich head Boguslayev charged with treason and working for Russia. Who is he?

    Ukraine’s SBU security service has detained one of the richest citizens of Ukraine – Vyacheslav Boguslayev. He’s devoted his entire life to the development and production of aircraft engines. What is the owner of the Zaporizhzhya-based company Motor Sich known for and to whom did he sell his products?

  • Seahawks WR Metcalf will get MRI following left knee injury

    Seattle receiver DK Metcalf will have an MRI on his left knee after being injured during the first quarter of Sunday's game against the Los Angeles Chargers. Coach Pete Carroll said after the Seahawks' 37-23 victory that initial X-rays on Metcalf's knee were negative. Metcalf was carted to the locker room late in the first quarter after his leg appeared to buckle on a pass play down the left sideline near the end zone.

  • Indians celebrate Diwali with festivities, dazzling lights

    Indians celebrated Diwali on Monday as bright earthen oil lamps and dazzling, colorful lights lit up homes and streets across the country to mark the Hindu festival that symbolizes the victory of light over darkness. Diwali, which is a national holiday across India, is typically celebrated by socializing and exchanging gifts with family and friends. Many light earthen oil lamps or candles, and fireworks are set off as part of the celebrations.

  • Ukraine not importing electricity, Ukrenergo head says

    Ukraine is not currently importing electricity, but will be able to do so if necessary, chairman of Ukraine’s power grid operator Ukrenergo, Volodymyr Kudrytskyi, said in an interview with RBC Ukraine on Oct. 24.

  • What’s behind worrying RSV surge in US children's hospitals?

    Children's hospitals in parts of the U.S. are seeing a surge in a common respiratory illness that can cause severe breathing problems for babies. RSV cases fell dramatically two years ago as the pandemic shut down schools, day cares and businesses. “I'm calling it an emergency,” said Dr. Juan Salazar of Connecticut Children’s Hospital, where RSV has caused a shuffling of patients into playrooms and other spaces not normally used for beds.

  • Stocks and crypto perform historically well in October. Will this year be different?

    U.S. stocks and cryptocurrencies have historically performed well in October. Over the past 10 years, bitcoin (BTCUSD) had an average return of over 18% in October, according to analysts at Kaiko Research.

  • With Tuesday trip to London, the Broncos are keeping the status quo on offense

    The Denver offense continues to struggle, with another performance resulting in not enough points. As they prepare to travel to London for a Week Eight game against the Jaguars, will they be making any offensive changes? “Right now, on a short week, we’re going to keep the status quo,” coach Nathaniel Hackett told reporters on [more]

  • Xi power reshuffle makes China 'uninvestable' -portfolio manager

    STORY: U.S.-listed shares of Chinese companies such as Pinduoduo, JD.com and Baidu Inc slid on Monday as President Xi Jinping introduced the new Politburo Standing Committee stacked with loyalists."Two of the letters in BRIC are now uninvestable i.e. Russia and China," said Mussio. "But the other two, Brazil and India, haven't been terrible."

  • In the Future, Distant Military Bases Will Be Powered by Laser-Beaming Drones

    DARPA’s POWER initiative would use “airborne optical energy relays” in the form of laser-beaming drones to more effectively power distant U.S. military bases.

  • Ukraine urges global ban of Russia's RT over presenter's call to drown children

    Within hours, Margarita Simonyan, the channel's editor-in-chief, said she had suspended the presenter, Anton Krasovsky, because of his "disgusting" comments, adding that no one at RT shared his views. In his show broadcast last week, Krasovsky said children who criticised Russia should have been "thrown straight into a river with a strong current". Krasovsky is a pro-war commentator on Russian television who has been sanctioned by the European Union.

  • Thousands in new Moldova anti-government protest

    Several thousand protesters denouncing Moldova's pro-Western leaders marched through ex-Soviet state's capital for the sixth consecutive Sunday and set up a new tent camp days after police cleared a similar encampment. The protests, organised by the party of exiled opposition politician Ilan Shor, underscore the most serious political challenge to Sandu since her landslide election win in 2020 on a pro-European and anti-corruption platform. But Sandu and her government, backed by a big parliamentary majority, appear in little danger of falling for the moment in what is one of Europe's poorest countries wedged between Ukraine and European Union member Romania.

  • Russia keeping 17 ships and boats in three seas, armed with a total of 100 Kalibr cruise missiles

    IRYNA BALACHUK - SUNDAY, 23 OCTOBER 2022, 15:29 As of 23 October, Russia has a total of 17 ships and boats on combat duty in the Black Sea, the Azov Sea and the Mediterranean Sea, armed with a total of 100 Kalibr cruise missiles.