William Brown: Man bailed after boy, 7, killed in crash

A man has been bailed after a seven-year-old boy was killed in a suspected hit-and-run crash in Kent.

William Brown was hit as he walked in Sandgate Esplanade in Folkestone at 17:35 GMT on Wednesday.

A 49-year-old from the Dymchurch area was arrested on Thursday and has since been bailed, police said.

Officers have issued a renewed appeal for information following the fatal crash, which happened near the junction with Prospect Road.

Police said the crash involved two vehicles - a red Citroen car and a grey Peugeot van, which left the scene prior to the arrival of emergency services.

William was confirmed dead at the scene.

On Thursday evening, a man was arrested on suspicion of causing death by dangerous driving, causing death by careless driving, failing to stop at the scene of a collision and perverting the course of justice.

He was bailed to return to the police station in March, pending further enquiries.

William Brown’s mother Laura Brown was consoled at her home in Folkestone, Kent

The boy's father, William Brown Sr, said his son was "a beautiful boy", who had been killed while trying to cross the road to collect his football.

William's mother, Laura Brown, broke down as she told the BBC: "He was the sweetest boy in the world, so soft and gentle."

"Someone killed my son and left him in the middle of the road," she said.

"Please help us find this person. I'm begging you. Do it for William."

Any witnesses or those with CCTV or dashcam footage are being asked to contact police.

