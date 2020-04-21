William "Will" Harman Joins ARServices as Operations Director, Research and Development Support Services

Harman brings a wealth of knowledge in supporting scientific organizations with a focus on chemical, biological, radiological and nuclear threats

ALEXANDRIA, Va., April 21, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Continuing its focus on strategic growth, ARServices announces that William "Will" Harman has joined the company as Operations Director, Research and Development Support Services. In this role, Will leads the ARServices R&D portfolio. Will has a long and distinguished record supporting scientific organizations with a focus on chemical, biological, radiological and nuclear (CBRN) threats. He spent nine years working at the Defense Threat reduction Agency (DTRA) in multiple roles, culminating as the Deputy Director, Research and Development while a Colonel in the US Army. Between assignments at DTRA, he served as a Division Chief on the US Army Staff responsible for the Army's overall Combating Weapons of Mass Destruction and Arms Control Treaty policies while supporting strategy and planning development and implementation.

Following his retirement from the military, Will was Engility Corporation's Portfolio Manager, responsible for all advisory and assistance support related to CBRN operations across the Department of Defense (DoD). Most recently, he served as the Director of Operations for Branch Civil Inc., a large construction company in Virginia.

Will holds three Master's degrees (Nuclear Engineering, Strategic Studies, and Construction) in addition to a Bachelor's degree in Civil Engineering Technology from Old Dominion University. Will is PMP certified and a certified Professional Engineer (P.E.). Will and his wife, Sharon reside in the Stafford area and have three adult children in Northern Virginia.

About ARServices:

ARServices is an SBA 8(a) Certified Small Disadvantaged Business with a headquarters in Alexandria, Virginia and seven additional locations across the Continental United States and Hawaii. ARServices is a purpose-built federal contractor that understands the unique challenges facing the federal government. The company has been built to provide the staff, expertise, and capabilities federal agencies need for the successful provision of constituent service and mission achievement. Learn more about ARServices at: http://arslimited.com/

