William Husel trial: Another ICU doctor testifies he didn't use high painkiller doses

Former Mount Carmel Health doctor William Husel stands during a short break Tuesday in his trial on 14 counts of murder.

Another Mount Carmel Health System critical-care doctor testified Friday in the trial of his former colleague, William Husel, and told the jury that in his many years of caring for critically-ill and dying patients who are having their breathing tubes removed, he hasn't had to use the high doses of painkillers that Husel is accused of using.

Defense attorney Jose Baez had asked Dr. Saad Hagras a serious of questions about one of Husel's patients, whom another doctor had ordered be given multiple low doses of morphine throughout the day she died (before Husel was on shift). Baez suggested those multiple doses were cumulative to keep the patient from being in pain, and to help ease the family's concerns about that suffering.

But when Assistant Franklin County Prosecutor Paula Sawyers had a chance to question Hagras again, she asked him why, in his experience, doctors would do those multiple low doses over time and not just simply give one large dose of fentanyl or morphine.

Hagras earlier had referenced training and Mount Carmel guidelines and said it is his experience that the frequent low doses "are enough to control a patient's symptoms. I didn't have the need to go beyond those doses."

Hagras, who now works at Mount Carmel Grove City, testified via Zoom from Egypt, where he is tending to a family emergency.

Friday was the fourth day of Husel's trial on 14 counts of murder. He is accused of overdosing patients and hastening their deaths when he was an overnight ICU physician at Mount Carmel West.

By late afternoon Friday, prosecutors had put their sixth witness of the week on the stand: Columbus Police Homicide Detective Bill Gillette, who worked on the investigation; Pharmacists Talon Schroyer and Greg Dresbach, who both worked with Husel and raised alarms about the medication amounts he was using; Randal Miles, who was the pharmacy manager/operations supervisor that the two pharmacists raised concerns to; Hagras; and Kathryn Barga, Mount Carmel patient safety/risk officer who reviews incident reports.

In other developments Friday, jurors arrived to find some changes in the courtroom. Earlier this week, they had complained about difficulty hearing attorneys and witnesses and that they had trouble seeing some exhibits displayed on a large drop-down screen — all because of the COVID-protocol plexiglass that surrounds the jury box and separates individual jurors.

So Judge Michael Holbrook asked maintenance crews to remove the full size plexiglass and replace it with shorter panels that would fall below the eye line. That was expected to be done Thursday night, but it didn’t get finished. The barrier between the front and back rows of jurors has been completely removed for now but on Monday, the shorter panels will be there, Holbrook said.

If convicted, Husel faces a mandatory sentence of 15 years to life in prison with no chance of parole for at least 15 years on each count. The trial is expected to last as long as three months.

This article originally appeared on The Columbus Dispatch: Day four: Trial of former Mount Carmel doctor William Husel continues