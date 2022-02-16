William Husel trial: Jury selection offers hints on what prosecutors, defense will argue

William Husel, left, enters the Franklin County administrative building on Monday, accompanied by attorneys Jose Baez, center, and Jamie Lapudis.

Jury selection is expected to finish up Wednesday in the murder trial for former Mount Carmel Health doctor William Husel, with Franklin County prosecutors and Husel's defense team offering a glimpse of what to expect when opening arguments begin next Tuesday.

Trial begins: William Husel trial: What to know about the former doctor's case

Husel, 46, who resided at the time of the alleged crimes in Liberty Township near Dublin, is facing 14 counts of murder and other charges. He is accused of prescribing deadly doses of painkilling drugs to patients who were under his care in the intensive care units at two Mount Carmel hospitals between February 2015 and November 2018.

The process of selecting a 12-member, six-alternate jury fbegan Monday and continued Tuesday, with several arguments between lead defense attorney Jose Baez and Assistant Prosecutor David Zeyen becoming heated over preliminary trial issues.

Husel trial attracting national media attention

A documentary film crew followed Florida-based Baez during the first two days. While the crew did not specify who they were hired by, they appeared to be focused solely on the defense team.

Jean Casarez, an attorney and a news correspondent for CNN and its sister network HLN, also attended a portion of the jury selection proceedings on Tuesday.

The field of nearly 70 potential jurors who reported on Monday was further narrowed down Monday to a field of 47 men and women who returned on Tuesday morning. Proceedings to select the final jurors were to resume Wednesday morning.

One of the potential jurors, a local media personality, was dismissed by agreement of both sides before the selection process began on Monday.

During the selection process, jurors were asked about their views on end-of-life decisions, as well as their own experiences with those decisions. A number of potential jurors expressed concerns over whether they would be able to set aside their personal and moral beliefs in the case.

"Whether it was done for a good reason, whether it was done for a bad reason, we just have to show they did it on purpose," Zeyen told the jury pool.

What prosecutors, defense team may argue based on what they said during jury selection

Zeyen made several statements to the potential jurors that offered a peek into what the prosecution team intends to argue at trial. Zeyen said Husel was accused of hastening the death of people who were critically ill and, in some instances, already dying.

He said Husel, who worked primarily in the intensive care unit at Mount Carmel West, was providing more than comfort care to those patients.

"This is not about assisted suicide, this is not about hospice care," Zeyen said.

Jurors were also asked about their exposure to the case in the news prior to the start of the trial and whether anything they may have seen or read would impact their ability to be fair in the case.

The prosecution also implied that testimony could come out at trial about families feeling rushed to make decisions or not being provided with complete information about their family member's condition.

On Tuesday, Baez began his questioning of jurors, focusing on the presumption of innocence Husel holds under the law, asking Husel to stand up before the potential jurors.

Husel had "dedicated his life to saving lives, not taking them," Baez said. "They have to prove beyond a reasonable doubt that he wanted to kill."

Baez said he believed testimony will show that Husel "was aggressive with pain medications" while working at Mount Carmel "because he didn't want his patients to suffer."

"We believe the evidence will show that throughout the life of this case, Dr. Husel's intent was always, always to give comfort care, to allow these patients to pass with dignity and compassion," Baez said. "Their last moments on Earth were not to be ones of torture."

Following Monday's jury questioning, the attorneys for both sides discussed with Judge Michael Holbrook a number of issues that could come up at trial, including the use of empty vials and syringes as "demonstrative evidence" during the case.

Holbrook also heard from Interim Dispatch Editor Kelly Lecker and other local media objecting to an informal prosecution request that the judge allow some witnesses to not be photographed, videotaped or broadcast during trial.

Holbrook later determined that the media could take pictures and video of witnesses and that faces would not be pixelated during the trial, which is expected to be broadcast live online. The media is not permitted to take images of jurors serving in trials.

The final jury will consist of 12 jurors and six alternates who could step in during the eight- to 10-week proceedings. There are concerns about the impact COVID could have on the case, and Holbrook has said there are protocols in place should someone be exposed or test positive during the duration of the trial.

Husel was initially charged in June 2019 with 25 counts of murder, each correlating to a separate patient. That figure was below the more than 30 patients a Mount Carmel investigation determined were affected by Husel.

In late January, Franklin County Prosecutor Gary Tyack's office dropped 11 of the 25 charges to concentrate on cases they apparently believed were their best to prove. Tyack had told The Dispatch after he was elected that he thought the number of charges against Husel should be reduced because if convicted, Husel likely would end up serving a life sentence anyway.

Husel was fired by Mount Carmel in 2019 and his medical license was suspended by the State Medical Board of Ohio. Husel allowed his license to expire last year without seeking renewal.

Husel is currently charged with intentionally giving doses of fentanyl that the prosecution contends were lethal to 14 patients. Those patients are Joanne S. Bellisari, 69; Ryan Hayes, 39; Beverlee Ann Schirtzinger, 63; Danny Mollette, 74; Brandy McDonald, 37; Francis Burke, 73; Jeremia Hodge, 57; James Allen, 80; Troy Allison, 44; Bonnie Austin, 64; James Nickolas Timmons, 39; Sandra Castle, 80; Rebecca Walls, 75; and Melissa Penix, 82.

The defense team, including Husel, did not wear masks during the jury's questioning; however, they were seated on a stage area more than 10 feet from any jurors. The prosecution team and the potential jurors wore masks unless they were speaking.

Opening statements will begin next Tuesday morning.

