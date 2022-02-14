William Husel trial to start Monday: What to know about the former doctor's case

William Husel faces 14 counts of murder, as well as other charges, after he was accused of giving lethal doses of painkillers as a doctor for the Mount Carmel health system.

Selection of 12 jurors and six alternates for the largest murder trial in Franklin County history is expected to begin Monday, starting a trial that could last up to two months.

William S. Husel, 46, of Liberty Township near Dublin, is facing 14 counts of murder and other charges, accused of giving lethal doses of painkilling drugs to patients he cared for in the intensive care units at two Mount Carmel hospitals between February 2015 and November 2018.

Husel was initially charged in June 2019 with 25 counts of murder, each correlating to a separate patient. In January, the prosecution dropped 11 of those charges.

Husel was fired by the hospital in 2019 and his medical license was suspended by the State Medical Board of Ohio. Husel allowed his license to expire last year without seeking renewal.

How will the William Husel trial unfold?

A more-intensive jury selection process is set to begin Monday morning. After preliminary questioning in late January, members of a pool of 73 prospective jurors are expected to be asked questions about their exposure to the case, as well as their own experiences surrounding end-of-life care of loved ones.

Ultimately, a pool of 12 jurors and six alternates will be selected to hear the case, which will be tried in one of Franklin County's larger courtrooms to allow for more social distancing for those who attend.

Testimony is expected to be heard four days a week, beginning with opening arguments on Feb. 22.

Judge Michael Holbrook has said there are protocols in place should anyone involved with the trial test positive for COVID during the proceedings. A recess for several days may have to happen if quarantining is necessary, he said.

While Husel faces murder charges, jurors may also have the option of considering the lesser included offense of reckless homicide on each count, which doesn't require proof of intent to kill. Prosecutors had requested this option, but Husel's defense team is opposed, citing a state statute that they say implicitly prohibits criminal charges against doctors for anything less than proof of criminal negligence

What are prosecutors, defense attorneys expected to say in the William Husel trial?

Franklin County prosecutors are focused on patients who received at least 1,000 micrograms of fentanyl, an amount considered lethal.

The prosecution is expected to call nurses and pharmacists who worked with Husel to testify about the dosages that Husel ordered and what standard procedures are in a such cases. Family members of those who died under Husel's care may also take the stand.

Husel's attorneys are expected to argue that Husel was providing comfort care to patients who were in their final hours. Attorney Diane Menashe, one of the lawyers representing Husel, has said each of the patients was being made comfortable after being taken off ventilators.

Testimony from medical experts about the amount of fentanyl needed to provide comfort care versus lethal doses is likely to play a key role in the trial.

What are the other charges Husel faces?

Husel is currently charged with intentionally giving doses of fentanyl that the prosecution contends were lethal to 14 patients. Those patients are Joanne S. Bellisari, 69; Ryan Hayes, 39; Beverlee Ann Schirtzinger, 63; Danny Mollette, 74; ; Brandy McDonald, 37; Francis Burke, 73; Jeremia Hodge, 57; James Allen, 80; Troy Allison, 44; Bonnie Austin, 64; James Nickolas Timmons, 39; Sandra Castle, 80; Rebecca Walls, 75; and Melissa Penix, 82.

Each murder charge carries a potential maximum sentence of 15 years to life in prison. A reckless homicide charge carries a maximum sentence of five years.

Who is William Husel?

The former doctor grew up in the Cleveland area and was a captain on the St. Ignatius High School basketball team before enrolling at Wheeling Jesuit College in West Virginia.

In 1996, two years after enrolling at the school, Husel pleaded guilty to a federal misdemeanor charge after admitting to storing a pipe bomb in a dorm room that he later used to blow up a trash can near a recreation center. Husel had attempted to frame another person for that crime by planting the materials to make the bomb in their vehicle, according to court records.

Husel eventually graduated from Ohio State University and then from Ohio University College of Osteopathic Medicine (now called the Heritage College of Osteopathic Medicine). He then completed his medical training and began working at Mount Carmel Health Systems in 2013.

At Mount Carmel West, where Husel primarily worked in the intensive care unit.

Husel's medical license has been suspended by the Ohio Medical Board.

Who's who in the trial

Judge Michael Holbrook

Holbrook has been a judge since 2005. A graduate of Ohio State University and Capital University's law school, he worked in private practice before he joined the bench.

Through a piece of plexiglass, William Husel is reflected in the robes of Judge Michael Holbrook during a motion to dismiss hearing Dec. 1 at the Franklin County Common Pleas Courthouse.

Holbrook has presided over dozens of homicide trials, as well as several notable civil cases. He was the judge in a 2007 case that determined certain "games of skill" that paid out cash prizes could remain in bars and other businesses. He also oversaw the civil case involving the Electronic Classroom of Tomorrow (ECOT) in 2017.

In July, Holbrook ruled that Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine had the power to stop extra unemployment benefits that had been extended throughout the beginning of the COVID pandemic.

The prosecution

The team of attorneys from the Franklin County Prosecutor's office looks different heading into trial than it did when the case began.

Franklin County Assistant Prosecutor Janet Grubb

Janet Grubb, a retired Franklin county Municipal Court judge, and David Zeyen, both assistant prosecutors, will lead the prosecution's team. Both have more than two decades of legal experience.

Much has changed: Prosecution upheaval among changes since former doctor William Husel indicted in patient deaths

Franklin County Assistant Prosecutor David Zeyen

They will be joined by Paula Sawyers, who came to Franklin County from neighboring Licking County in October, Corrine Buker, who previously worked at the Columbus City Attorney's office, and Taylor Mick, who worked in private practice before joining the prosecutor's office in February 2021.

The defense

Husel's defense team is led by two notable names: Diane Menashe and Jose Baez.

Menashe is a local attorney with Ice Miller. She previously has defended high-profile clients Brian Golsby, who was convicted of killing Ohio State University student Reagan Tokes, and Quentin Smith, who was convicted of killing Westerville police officers Anthony Morelli and Eric Joering.

Defense attorney Diane Menashe speaks during hearing for former doctor William Husel in January.

Both cases were death penalty cases, however, Menashe managed to persuade juries to spare both clients from the death penalty.

Baez is an attorney based in Florida who was hired by Husel. He came to national notoriety by defending Casey Anthony in 2011, who was accused of killing her 2-year-old daughter Caylee. Anthony was found not guilty of murder.

Baez went on to represent Aaron Hernandez, the former New England Patriots tight end, in a case in which Hernandez was acquitted of killing two people after an altercation at a Boston nightclub.

Defense attorney Jose Baez offers a rebuttal during a December hearing in Husel's case.

The attorney, who also briefly represented Harvey Weinstein, has also appeared on television shows as a commentator and has published books about the Anthony and Hernandez cases.

Menashe and Baez are expected to be assisted by Gabrielle McCabe and Jaime Lapidus, both of Baez's law firm, during the course of the trial.

Will William Husel testify?

Defendants, such as Husel, have the option to testify in court if they want, however, the move is rare and typically reserved for cases of self-defense.

Husel is not expected to take the stand in his own defense, especially with civil lawsuits filed by members of victims still pending. The defense will not begin presenting their case for several weeks, so any final decision on whether the former doctor will testify won't have to be made until then.

