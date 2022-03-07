William Husel trial updates: Testimony continues in former doctor's murder trial

Former Mount Carmel Health doctor William Husel is facing trial on 14 counts of murder for allegedly hastening the deaths of patients in the intensive care unit by prescribing excessive doses of painkillers.

In the first two weeks of his trial, the jury has heard from investigators, medical experts, and Mount Carmel employees and executives about what is known about the doses and their impact on the patients.

The trial is expect to last two months and include dozens of witnesses. The Dispatch will be covering the trial regularly and updating this file with happenings of note.

Why we haven't heard directly from attorneys

The attorneys on both sides of the murder trial for former Mount Carmel Health doctor William Husel underway in Franklin County Common Pleas Court are restricting their comments to the courtroom.

The team of prosecutors from the Franklin County Prosecutor's office has been following a long-standing tradition within that office of not discussing a case publicly with the media during the course of a trial.

Husel's Florida-based lead attorney, Jose Baez, who has handled many high-profile cases, also told reporters after the first day of formal jury selection on Feb. 14 that he would not speak to the media during trial, either.

There has not been a gag order issued in the case by Common Pleas Judge Michael Holbrook, which would prevent the lawyers from talking to the press.

Who are the victims?

The patients all died at Mount Carmel West between 2015 and 2018.

Husel, 46, was initially charged with 25 counts but 11 were dismissed in January. He is now charged with causing the deaths of Joanne S. Bellisari, 69; Ryan Hayes, 39; Beverlee Ann Schirtzinger, 63; Danny Mollette, 74; ; Brandy McDonald, 37; Francis Burke, 73; Jeremia Hodge, 57; James Allen, 80; Troy Allison, 44; Bonnie Austin, 64; James Nickolas Timmons, 39; Sandra Castle, 80; Rebecca Walls, 75; and Melissa Penix, 82.

