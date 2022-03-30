William Husel updates: Defense begins laying out argument for doctor's compassionate care

William Husel (left) stands back as some of his attorneys confer during the 14-count murder trial against him. From left is Husel, and defense attorneys Diane Menashe, Jose Baez and Jaime Lapudis.

Former Mount Carmel Health System doctor William Husel is facing trial on 14 counts of murder for allegedly hastening the deaths of patients in the intensive care unit by prescribing excessive doses of painkillers.

It's been more than a month of testimony so far as Franklin County prosecutors put 53 witnesses on the stand: loved ones of the 14 alleged victims, nurses, investigators, health system executives and lots of experts. The prosecution rested its case Tuesday.

Former Mt. Carmel doctor William Husel (right) talks with members of his defense team at his 14-count murder trial Monday, March 21, 2022.

Now Husel's defense will have their turn. The attorneys are expected to argue that Husel was providing comfort care to patients who were in their final hours. Attorney Diane Menashe, one of the lawyers representing Husel, has said each of the patients was being made comfortable after being taken off ventilators.

"This is not a murder case and it’s far from it," fellow defense attorney Jose Baez said in his opening statement. "William Husel was exercising compassion to his patients and trying to free them from pain and let their last moments on Earth be ones of peace because that’s what his patients would have wanted and that’s exactly what his patients’ families wanted."

The defense will begin calling witnesses for their case on Wednesday morning. The trial is expected to last for several more weeksh.

Defense attorney Diane Menashe returns from a sidebar conversation with the judge during the 14-count William Husel murder trial Monday, March 21, 2022.

Who is lawyer Diane Menashe?

Husel's defense team is led by two notable names: Diane Menashe and Jose Baez.

Menashe is a local attorney with Ice Miller. She previously has defended high-profile clients Brian Golsby, who was convicted of killing Ohio State University student Reagan Tokes, and Quentin Smith, who was convicted of killing Westerville police officers Anthony Morelli and Eric Joering.

Mar 21, 2022; Columbus, Ohio, USA; Former Mt. Carmel hospital doctor William Husel (right) leaves Franklin County Common Pleas court with his wife, Mariah. Beside them are defense attorneys Diane Menashe and Jose Baez. Mandatory Credit: Doral Chenoweth-The Columbus Dispatch

Who is Jose Baez and why is he famous?

Baez is an attorney based in Florida who was hired by Husel.

He came to national notoriety by defending Casey Anthony in 2011, who was accused of killing her 2-year-old daughter Caylee. Anthony was found not guilty of murder.

Baez went on to represent Aaron Hernandez, the former New England Patriots tight end, in a case in which Hernandez was acquitted of killing two people after an altercation at a Boston nightclub.

The attorney, who also briefly represented Harvey Weinstein, has also appeared on television shows as a commentator and has published books about the Anthony and Hernandez cases.

Menashe and Baez are expected to be assisted by Gabrielle McCabe and Jaime Lapidus, both of Baez's law firm, during the course of the trial.

Who are the victims?

Husel is currently charged with intentionally giving doses of fentanyl that the prosecution contends were lethal to 14 patients. Those patients are Joanne S. Bellisari, 69; Ryan Hayes, 39; Beverlee Ann Schirtzinger, 63; Danny Mollette, 74; ; Brandy McDonald, 37; Francis Burke, 73; Jeremia Hodge, 57; James Allen, 80; Troy Allison, 44; Bonnie Austin, 64; James Nickolas Timmons, 39; Sandra Castle, 80; Rebecca Walls, 75; and Melissa Penix, 82.

This article originally appeared on The Columbus Dispatch: William Husel trial updates: Defense begins presenting witnesses