William Husel verdict: Five things we know

Wednesday morning, a jury found former Mount Carmel Health Systems intensive care doctor William Husel not guilty of 14 counts of murder.

Here's five things we know about the verdict:

The jury worked for more than a week to reach a verdict.

The jury of 12 began deliberating on the morning of April 12 and deliberated for the rest of that day and the following two. The jury resumed their deliberations on Monday morning, telling the judge that afternoon they were at an "impasse."

Franklin County Common Pleas Judge Michael Holbrook then gave the jury what is called a Howard charge, additional jury instructions to keep deliberating.

Around 9:30 a.m. Wednesday, the jury indicated they had reached a verdict.

Husel had minimal reaction when the verdict was read

As the 14 verdicts were read in court Wednesday morning, Husel had very little reaction. Members of Husel's legal team and supporters were seen wiping away tears and his wife, Mariah, burst into tears as the 14th not guilty verdict was read.

What's next?

Following the verdict, Husel is a free man. His medical license is not likely to be able to be used in Ohio, as it has been suspended by the Ohio Medical Board.

Several civil lawsuits against Husel remain pending and are scheduled to go to trial beginning this summer.

Why did the jury reach this verdict?

We don't know why the jury decided the way they did. Jurors had not spoken to the media as of 11 a.m. Wednesday and it was unclear if any of them would speak publicly about their decision.

Will anyone else be charged?

The Franklin County Prosecutor's office had previously said that no nurses or pharmacists involved in the case would face criminal charges for their involvement in the deaths of patients.

