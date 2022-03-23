William and Kate arrive in Jamaica amid protests

Reuters

NEW YORK (Reuters) -Sharp moves in the U.S. Treasury market are increasingly pointing to the risk of an approaching recession, with "bond vigilantes coming out of the woodwork" and markets doubting the U.S. Federal Reserve's plan to engineer a "soft landing" for the economy as it hikes interest rates to fight inflation, market experts said. Fed Chair Jerome Powell said on Monday the U.S. central bank must move "expeditiously" to bring too-high inflation to heel and that it could use bigger-than-usual interest rate hikes if needed. Bond yields, which move inversely to prices, spiked while the U.S. Treasury yield curve continued its flattening trend.