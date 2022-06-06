William and Kate cheekily mention Louis in message of thanks to fans

Prince Louis thoroughly entertained onlookers during the Platinum Jubilee festivities, and he seems to have entertained his parents as well.

In a series of Twitter posts on Monday, Prince William and Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge, thanked their supporters for helping them celebrate Queen Elizabeth II as she marked 70 years on the throne. They also cheekily acknowledged their 4-year-old son's amusing antics over the past few days.

"What a fantastic weekend of celebrations. Seeing people across the nation coming together with family, friends and loved ones has been extremely special," the couple wrote in their first tweet.

"Thank you to everyone who turned out to show their gratitude to The Queen and her inspiring 70 years of leadership. From the crowds on the Mall to communities hosting street parties up and down the country, we hope you had a weekend to remember," they continued in their next tweet.

In their last tweet, the couple had some fun and acknowledged that Louis, their youngest child, played a big role in making the festivities so much fun.

"We all had an incredible time, especially Louis…" they wrote, sharing a black-and-white photo of the 4-year-old with his hands on his hips. They added eyeball emoji to the tweet for emphasis.

The pint-size prince made royal watchers giggle Thursday when he stole the show at the Trooping the Color parade. As he stood on the balcony of Buckingham Palace with his family, Louis appeared to go through several stages of emotions, including boredom, annoyance and excitement. His facial expressions were pretty priceless.

During Sunday’s Platinum Jubilee Pageant, the prince broke out his silly expressions once again while sitting beside his mom.

Any parent can relate to this photo. (Frank Augstein / AFP / Getty Images)

Louis covered his eyes while she spoke to him, and he covered her mouth at one point.

Louis did everything he could to entertain himself. (Mark Cuthbert / UK Press / Getty Images)

Nonetheless, the mother of three kept her cool the entire time and patiently handled her son's antics.