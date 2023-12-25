William and Kate share new photo of their children for Christmas

The Prince and Princess of Wales have released a new photo of their children Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis, to celebrate Christmas.

In the black and white photo, which was taken by Josh Shinner, the children are seen sitting on a wooden bench.

Shinner also took the image used on the family's Christmas card this year.

The couple posted the picture on social media, writing "Wishing everyone a very Merry Christmas, from our family to yours! W & C".

In their Christmas card image, released earlier this month, the family was seen together in another black and white photo arranged around Princess Charlotte sitting on a chair.

They were all wearing white shirts, with Catherine, Princess of Wales, and daughter Charlotte, eight, wearing jeans, while the Prince of Wales wore black trousers along with son Prince George, 10, and Prince Louis, five, who was in shorts.

In the picture the couple shared on Christmas Day, the three children seem to be wearing the same clothes and shoes as in the Christmas card image.

The family is at Sandringham in Norfolk for Christmas Day and is attending a church service in the morning.

Catherine hosted the Together At Christmas carol service event at Westminster Abbey, which was broadcast on Christmas Eve.