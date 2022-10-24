William Larson Jr., a teen when parents were killed, pleads guilty to murder, manslaughter

An Allegany County man pleaded guilty Monday to murder and manslaughter charges in the slaying of his parents nearly three years ago when he was a teenager.

William Larson Jr., who was scheduled to go on trial early next year for the November 2019 deaths of his parents on the family's property in the town of Clarksville, pleaded guilty Monday in Allegany County Court to second-degree murder for killing his mother, 50-year-old Lisa Larson, and first-degree manslaughter for killing his father, William Larson Sr., 67.

In February 2020, an Allegany County Grand Jury indicted Larson on two counts of second-degree murder, one count of attempted arson, two counts of concealment of a human corpse and three counts of tampering with physical evidence.

Monday's guilty pleas cover all the pending charges, a court official said.

Larson had previously pleaded not guilty to all charges and a Larson defense attorney said an earlier plea offer was rejected.

Allegany County Court Judge Terrence M. Parker scheduled a Jan. 17, 2023 hearing to discuss sentencing parameters, the official said.

Larson was 17 at the time of the killings. A New York State Police criminal complaint said Larson shot and stabbed his parents in the driveway at 8472 Courtney Hollow Road on Nov. 5, 2019.

Investigators said Larson left his parents' bodies outside for several weeks before bringing them into the residence and starting a fire in the basement of the home. The blaze led to the discovery of the victims by first responders and Larson’s arrest on Nov. 21, 2019.

Autopsy reports indicated William Larson Sr. and Lisa Larson each suffered a gunshot wound and multiple stab wounds. However, in a videotaped statement to New York State Police investigators, Larson alleged his father shot his mother and later threw a knife at him before he shot his father.

Under a special arrangement, Larson's prosecution has been handled by Steuben County District Attorney Brooks Baker. Baker volunteered to step in because the Allegany County DA's Office had a staffing shortage.

Larson was originally represented by the Allegany County Public Defender’s Office. Buffalo attorney Dominic H. Saraceno took over Larson's defense in fall 2021.

Larson has remained in the Allegany County jail since his arrest.

