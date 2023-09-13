William Null defense rests; Michael Null won't testify

Sep. 13—BELLAIRE — Defense attorneys for William Null rested, Michael Null told the court he will not testify and the case against the twin brothers and another man accused of participating in a plot to kidnap the governor is expected to go to the jury sometime later this week.

"Ladies and gentlemen, the evidentiary portion of the case has been concluded," 13th Circuit Court Judge Charles Hamlyn told the jury Tuesday afternoon.

Closing arguments are scheduled to begin Wednesday morning at 9 a.m., with state prosecutors offering their closing first, followed by attorneys for the three defendants.

The Nulls and Eric Molitor are each charged with a single count of providing material support for an act of terrorism and being in possession of a firearm while in the commission of a felony.

The men have pleaded not guilty.

Molitor previously testified he was unaware of the kidnap plot until participating, with Adam Fox, in what prosecutors have labeled a "daytime surveillance" of Gov. Gretchen Whitmer's vacation home near Elk Rapids.

Molitor says on Aug. 29, 2020, he got into a vehicle with Fox and "Dan," a man he later learned was an FBI informant, after being invited on a vague-sounding "recon" plan of a "high-profile" property and says he only learned of the plot once he was in the vehicle headed north.

Molitor said for a portion of the drive, he feared for his life and so played along.

Prosecutors, however, point to a cellphone video of the governor's vacation home on Birch Lake that Molitor took at the behest of Fox, and Molitor's continued communication with Fox even after stating he felt afraid of the man.

William Null testified he'd heard kidnapping and other acts of violence talked about by Fox and others, including Barry Croft, at meetings and militia field training exercises, but said in his view the men were just "ranting" and he initially did not take them seriously.

Both Nulls, according to evidence presented in court, were along for what prosecutors called a three-vehicle "nighttime surveillance" of the governor's summer home on Sept 12, 2020.

An undercover FBI agent and FBI informants were also along for this trip north from the Cadillac area, and recordings presented in court show Fox rode in the same vehicle as the Nulls, though he later changed vehicles and handed out tasks.

Tasks included driving by the vacation home, casing a public boat launch for possible use as a place to launch an attack on the governor's security detail and "sec-ops," i.e. security operations.

William Null said it wasn't until the following day, Sept. 13, 2020, that he took the plot seriously after plans were discussed by Fox and others in what's being called a "circle of trust" meeting during a Luther militia-related field training exercise, or FTX.

After that, Null said he didn't want anything to do with the arrangement and left the two-day FTX early.

Prosecutors, however, presented recordings of Fox and Croft discussing plans of violent attacks on law enforcement and Null, on one of these recordings, says, "I agree with everybody here," before mentioning a protest at Michigan's Capitol building.

William Null also attended a meeting in Dublin, Ohio, with militia members from at least six other states that he said was for networking purposes, which lead prosecutor, Assistant Attorney General William Rollstin, questioned Tuesday morning.

"You're going to meet a bunch of terrorists, aren't you?" Rollstin asked, during his cross-examination of Null.

"I wouldn't call these people terrorists, no," Null said, after his attorney, Damian Nunzio, and Null's attorney, Thomas Siver, objected to Rollstin's use of the word.

Closing arguments are expected to occupy much of the day Wednesday and may spill into Thursday.

The judge will then give jury instructions, which were discussed and debated late Tuesday afternoon, and then the case will go to the jury.

A standard jury is 12 people, the court sat 18 Antrim County residents during jury selection Aug. 21, and six will be randomly excused from deliberations.

Those excused, Hamlyn said, may not speak about the case or read media reports until the jury delivers a verdict, in the event of something unforeseen and they are needed.