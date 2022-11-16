Who are William Redmond and Helen Phelps, victims of Arizona death row inmate Murray Hooper?

Clipped from the Jan. 7, 1981 edition of The Arizona Republic

Murray Hooper is set to be executed on Nov. 16, marking Arizona's third execution since the state resumed them this year after an eight-year pause.

Hooper, 76, was sentenced to death for his role in the 1980 New Year's Eve murders of William Patrick Redmond, 46, and his 70-year-old mother-in-law Helen Genevieve Phelps.

His wife, Marilyn Ruth Redmond, 47 at the time, was also shot in the back of the head at their home in Phoenix that evening and left for dead.

The case dominated local headlines at the time as the story unfolded, it went from a planned robbery to an unexpected murder-for-hire plot. The following is based on various news reports at the time, mostly from The Arizona Republic:

'He was just a nice guy'

Few details are known about the Redmonds and their family, aside from the crime itself. They didn't appear to speak with news reporters at the time, and a representative for the family could not be reached for this story.

William Redmond, who went by "Pat" to those closest to him, was born in Huntington, West Virginia. At some point, he lived in Ohio, before moving to Phoenix in the 1950s, according to details provided in 1981 by his obituary and by his friend and business partner, Ron Lukezic.

Lukezic told The Republic at the time he'd been friends with William Redmond for 20 years and that they'd worked together in various printing businesses in Phoenix before opening one of their own, Graphic Dimensions, in 1975. He said William Redmond liked to boat, fish, drink beer and was "a big fan of ASU."

"Pat had no enemies; he was too well-liked," Lukezic said. "He was just a nice guy."

William Redmond was a member of the St. Catherine's Catholic Church in Columbus, Ohio, the Elks and a contributing member of St. Mary's Food Bank, his obituary in The Republic said.

It's unclear when he met and married Marilyn Redmond, but the couple shared their three children and his two stepchildren, according to the obituary. He also had five grandchildren, three sisters and two brothers.

Recluses to neighbors, social to friends

The Republic in 1981 noted the Redmonds' single-story home on a cul-de-sac near Seventh and Northern avenues was valued at $200,000, during a time when the median home value in Arizona was about $54,800. The home and neighborhood were described by the newspaper as "fashionable" in separate reports.

Unnamed neighbors told The Republic the Redmonds were recluses, saying they kept to themselves in the year they lived in the area.

But at least one close friend to the couple portrayed them as sociable, saying they'd meet five or six times a week for drinks. That same friend, Floyd Kelly, said he and his wife, Verna, planned to attend a New Year's Eve party at the Redmond home — the night of the murders.

Typically, he said, the group would spend the holiday at their favorite bar, Chester's Bar near 23rd Avenue and Indian School Road, where they'd met more than 10 years earlier. But the Redmonds opted to stay home that night because Marilyn's mother, Helen Phelps, was visiting, Kelly said.

Ahead of the party, Marilyn Redmond was in the kitchen cooking a ham, roast beef and scalloped potatoes. Her mom was preparing a relish dish and William Redmond watched TV with the family dog, a Springer Spaniel who feared strangers.

Then, sometime before 8 p.m., there was a knock on the carport door.

Wife survives execution-style shooting

Marilyn Redmond assumed guests were arriving early for the party and went to her bedroom to grab a pack of cigarettes and a bag of change for a game of cards.

William Redmond, after answering the door, called out, "Marilyn, come here." She returned to see three men and a gun pointed at her husband.

The couple and their mother were eventually ordered to a bedroom and forced to lay face down on a bed next to each other. Their hands were bound with adhesive tape and their mouths stuffed with socks from a nearby dresser.

"We don't need them anymore," Marilyn Redmond recalled one of the men saying.

She then heard two shots — one into the back of her husband's head and the other into her mom. They both died, and William Redmond's throat had also been cut.

Marilyn Redmond said she didn't hear the third shot, which went into the back of her own head and exited through her jaw.

But she survived.

Former cop arrested for murders 5 days later

Clipped from the Jan. 11, 1981 edition of The Arizona Republic.

After the shootings, Marilyn Redmond remembered rolling off the bed and crawling to the family room with her hands still bound behind her back. She was covered in blood.

"I knew that something had happened," she said in court months later. "My neck was stiff and I could hardly lift it very easily."

Floyd and Verna Kelly, the first to arrive for the party, found the slain family and called for help. Marilyn Redmond was taken to Good Samaritan Hospital in Phoenix, where she stayed for about 13 days under police guard, according to The Republic.

“She has bone chips in a precarious place in her head," Phoenix police Det. George Klettlinger told the Associated Press at the time. Still, Marilyn Redmond was able to tell officers at the scene that three men entered the home with a gun. One of them also carried a briefcase, the AP reported.

Phoenix police initially believed the motive for the killings was robbery — some jewelry and about $1,200 in cash were taken from the home.

But after five days, former Phoenix police officer Edward Lonzo McCall, Jr., was booked in connection with the New Year's Eve slayings, and reports began to swirl about a murder-for-hire scheme.

4 others looped into murder-for-hire plot

Details of the contract killings trickled out through a series of hearings and trials over the next few years.

Prosecutors argued Robert Charles Cruz, a Tempe businessman, masterminded the plot in an attempt to take over William Redmond and Ron Lukezic's business, Graphic Dimensions. Ron Lukezic's wife at the time, Joyce Lukezic, was also accused of being involved in the planning.

Robert Charles Cruz, a former Tempe businessman, won freedom in 2005 after more than 14 years behind bars as jurors returned verdicts acquitting him of murder and other charges in the 1980 contract killing of Phoenix print-shop owner William Redmond and his mother-in-law, Helen Phelps.

Witnesses identified the hired gunmen as McCall, William Bracy and Murray Hooper, both of Chicago. Marilyn Redmond even traveled to Chicago, Illinois, to identify Bracy and Hooper as her attackers from a lineup. She at one point during McCall's trial left the witness stand to point a finger at him from the center of the courtroom.

"That's him right there," she said.

All three men were ultimately convicted on two counts of first-degree murder and one count of attempted first-degree murder and sentenced to death. McCall and Bracy have since died in prison.

Cruz was convicted in 1981 for ordering the murders and ultimately spent 14 years on Arizona's death row. He was granted a retrial two years later, which ended with a hung jury.

The jury was again deadlocked in Cruz's third trial but he was found guilty in 1988 after a fourth. The conviction was again overturned four years later and in 1995 Cruz was acquitted following a fifth trial.

A Chicago jury recommended the death penalty for Murray Hooper in a case unrelated to the murder of Patrick Redmond and Helen Phelps. Clipped from the Aug. 26, 1981, edition of The Arizona Republic.

Joyce Lukezic was also convicted in 1981 for her role in the murders but was granted a retrial that ended with a hung jury. She was acquitted in 1985 after a third trial. She went on to co-author a book — False Arrest — about the experience, which was later adapted into a movie.

At separate instances, Joyce Lukezic and Cruz's lawyers blamed Ron Lukezic for the killings, but he was never charged in the case, according to The Republic. After William Redmond's death, Ron Lukezic became the sole owner of their business, Graphic Dimensions.

In 1982, Marilyn Redmond filed a $360 million wrongful death suit against Ron Lukezic and the five convicted killers at the time, though its outcome was unclear.

She attended most, if not, all, of the trials related to her husband and mother's murders but often dodged or declined to speak to reporters, reports indicated. Few details about Marilyn Redmond and her family were available publicly.

