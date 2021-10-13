William Shatner gets emotional describing trip to space: "I hope I never recover from this"

Yahoo Entertainment

Monday’s Dancing with the Stars marked the beginning of the annual Disney-themed week on the show, and it was kicked off by the history-making same-sex duo of JoJo Siwa and Jenna Johnson. The pair danced to the Cinderella song, “A Dream is a Wish Your Heart Makes,” complete with Siwa dressed as Prince Charming. Viewers on Twitter absolutely loved the moment, with one person calling it “one of the best in the history" of the show. While others were quick to point out the performance happened on an extra special day: National Coming Out Day. And the dance certainly charmed the judges, who awarded Siwa with the first scores of nine this season. However, the high scores weren’t done there. Olivia Jade ended up tying Siwa’s score of 35 points, but it was actually the former star of The Office, Melora Hardin, who turned some serious heads dancing a Jungle Book-themed Two Step. The dance earned her straight nines from the judges for the highest score of the night, in what was a bit of a shocker for viewers watching on Twitter. But it led judge Bruno Tonioli to heap high praise on the actress. “She's becoming the queen of the ballroom!” he said.