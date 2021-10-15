William Shatner responds to Prince William's criticism of space trip: 'He's got the wrong idea'

William Shatner is firing back at Prince William.

Earlier this week, the future monarch criticized space tourism right as the "Star Trek" actor, 90, famously jetted off to space onboard a Jeff Bezos’ Blue Origin rocket.

"We need some of the world's greatest brains and minds fixed on trying to repair this planet, not trying to find the next place to go and live," William told the BBC. "I think that ultimately is what sold it for me – that really is quite crucial to be focusing on this [planet] rather than giving up and heading out into space to try and think of solutions for the future."

During an interview with Entertainment Tonight, Shatner addressed the comments.

PRINCE WILLIAM CRITICIZES SPACE TOURISM AT THE EXPENSE OF SOLVING CLIMATE CHANGE

William Shatner said that Prince William 'has the wrong idea' about space travel after the royal criticized trips to outer space like Shatner's recent voyage. Getty Images

"He's got the wrong idea here, it's not to go, ‘Oh look at me, I’m in space,'" the actor insisted.

He then offered up a message for William, 39.

WILLIAM SHATNER TALKS DIFFERENCE BETWEEN SPACE SIMULATORS AND REALITY, THE PHYSICAL TOLL FLIGHT TOOK AT AGE 90

"I would tell the prince – and I hope the prince gets this message – this is a baby step of getting all those polluting industries off of Earth," he said. "You can build a base 250, 280 miles above the Earth and send that power down here."

When pressed about Williams' school of thought – fixing Earth rather than leaving it – Shatner offered that people should "fix some stuff down here" after all.

WILLIAM SHATNER SHARES PROFOUND WORDS AFTER SUCCESSFUL BLUE ORIGIN FLIGHT: 'I HOPE I NEVER RECOVER FROM THIS'

"Everybody in their lifetime needs to be reminded: You're important, you're beautiful do something important today," he added. "That's what that trip did to me – it reminded me of death facing me because of my age, but also how to protect you in the years to come."

Prince William has advocated for investing resources in correcting environmental issues on Earth rather than traveling to space to find another place to live. Getty Images

In his discussion with the BBC, William also raised concerns about the carbon cost of space flights.

Story continues

Bezos, Virgin’s Richard Branson and SpaceX founder Elon Musk have all competitively ventured into space tourism as of late and Musk frequently talks about the importance of making humankind "interplanetary" especially if Earth becomes uninhabitable.��

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR OUR ENTERTAINMENT NEWSLETTER

Fox News' Brie Stimson contributed to this report