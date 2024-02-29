William Sitwell reviews Greyhound Inn, Pettistree: ‘A tour de force of gutsy, hearty, flavourful food’

There was no escape. It was a perfect and honourable entrapment. The main-course meat choices were Suffolk red, fallow or roe. I would like to drag some of those numpties who appear on Dr Michael Mosley’s Channel 4 show, Secrets of Your Big Shop, to the Greyhound Inn at Pettistree. I’d sit them down and let them settle into the big dark-green sofa knowing that this was where the comfort would end.

What? No pork, no lamb, no chicken, no beef? That’s right. And, as a way of alerting them to the existence of drinks beyond fizzy pop, I’d press a negroni on them and a glass of something from a small independent French winery, before guiding them along a narrow avenue of very English, very local, far-from-the-mainstream fare.

This, you see, is the path of civilisation, where what is offered is gloriously restricted. Dig deep and ask questions and you can get a bucketload of ‘sustainability’ and ‘fresh’ and ‘wild’ chitchat poured over your head. Or simply scratch the surface by eating from the menu and you’ll be entranced by food of fabulous power and flavour.

The Greyhound is a cosy place. Low ceilings, thick and dark wooden beams, fireplaces, bare brick walls, wooden tables and candles. It’s a classic country pub, restored with great empathy (it suits the surroundings) and subtle style.

And as I’ve suggested – sorry, rammed down your throat – the menu is an education. At its heart was the most beautiful dish of venison I have ever eaten. It had everything you might need to convince a waverer, or even a plant-munching refusenik, as to the worth and enjoyment of eating deer.

Ingredients at the Greyhound are 'sourced locally and lovingly'

It was a dish we shared of roast rack of wild roe doe, which is poetry in its mere description. The bones of the rack were long and thin, holding little stout, juicy, pink and succulent lollipops of sweet and earthy meat. The decorative blue plate came with a jug of rich gravy popped in the middle, surrounded by other goodies such as rich faggots made from the offal, some chunky hen of the woods mushrooms and a few strips of dark and tart green cabbage. On the side was a parmentier of braised haunch – a swirl of mashed potato covering more soft and unctuous bits of venison. It was one of those dishes you want to grab and go around the country knocking on people’s doors, saying: ‘Have you seen this?’ Yup: a manifesto for venison consumption.

Leading up to this triumph had been a plate of Suffolk saucisson (salami to you and me) with cornichons and

pickled prunes; some soft lamb sweetbreads on toast drizzled with a green sauce; and a game broth (not quite enough of it) poured over dumplings and onions – all of which had us guzzling glasses of white Moulin de Gassac. We had some gougères of local Norfolk dapple cheese (the choux pastry a little too thick and heavy for a snacky bite) and I did also order a plate of devilled tripe and aioli. So that’s my fault. When I first tried tripe with chef Henry Harris in Lyon 25 years ago, it tasted like deep-fried suitcase. It’s no better now. With whomever, however and wherever you try it.

We had madeleines with a blood orange curd to dip them in and Williams pear sorbet as puds: original, fulsome, wholesome and then some.

This was a tour de force of gutsy, hearty, flavourful food. The ingredients are sourced locally and lovingly, brought to their full potential by a kitchen rich in talent and confidence. Much more of this and Suffolk will be Britain’s new culinary heartland.