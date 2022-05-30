William Virgil is a free man
William Virgil proclaimed his innocence in 1988 when he began serving a 70-year sentence for the rape and murder of Retha Welch. He remained in prison until December 2015 when a judge granted him a new trial and bail.
William Virgil proclaimed his innocence in 1988 when he began serving a 70-year sentence for the rape and murder of Retha Welch. He remained in prison until December 2015 when a judge granted him a new trial and bail.
A Florida gallery owner has been arrested on federal charges for peddling fake art pieces, claiming the cheap reproductions were in fact originals by Andy Warhol, Banksy, Roy Lichtenstein, Jean-Michel Basquiat and others, federal prosecutors said.
Located in Asia, the fancy version of the fast-food chain had a sleek design, special menu items, a huge salad bar, free WiFi, and more cool features.
In the Instagram clip shared by Save Elephant Foundation on Thursday, 37-year-old rescue elephant Kaavan can be seen enjoying his stay at the 25,000-acre Kulen Prum Tep Wildlife Sanctuary in Cambodia. The 9,000-pound creature, who languished for over 30 years while in captivity at the Marghazar Zoo in Islamabad, Pakistan, was transferred to the Cambodian sanctuary in 2020 after a collective effort that took four years and cost around $400,000. Sri Lanka gave Kaavan as a gift to Pakistan in 1985 when he was only a year old.
'They hug your curves in all the right places and fit loose where you want them to,' says one of 15,000+ five-star fans.
The woman allegedly spit on an officer while she was being placed in a squad car.
Commentary by David Masumoto on his pandemic experience.
A garage, which was turned into a living space, had a significant blaze, crews said.
This story is pretty badass…
Grant Williams (Boston Celtics) with an and one vs the Miami Heat, 05/29/2022
The page lists toll of shootings over the last decade with single identical element.
Only one of the lowest-ranked airports is in North America.
Unfathomable.View Entire Post ›
The giveaway, announced one day before the Uvalde school shooting, features the same weapon that was used to kill 19 students and two teachers.
Like the rest of the world, BLACKPINK can't get enough of the viral "My Money Don't Jiggle Jiggle"...
It's that time of year again. It's time to apply for Masters tickets.
Advertising could slow along with the economy. But WWE, Imax and other media names might come out ok, Wells said.
Readers share their views on honoring the sacrifices of the fallen; the roots of and solutions for quelling gun violence; and an idea to help Ukraine
Y'all, my jaw is on the FLOOR.View Entire Post ›
The rapper and his son, Romeo Miller, announced the death of Tytyana “TyTy” Miller on Instagram. She was featured on the reality show "Growing Up Hip Hop.”
Why is the USS Monitor not deteriorating as expected?