William Whitworth: More about the former Colorado Springs student accused of planning school shooting

Apr. 6—A former student of Timberview Middle School in Colorado Springs was arrested after allegedly planning a mass shooting at the school, according to arrest records obtained Thursday by The Gazette.

William Whitworth was arrested by members of the Elbert County Sheriff's Office on March 31 on suspicion of attempted first-degree murder, and other charges, the affidavit states. Students were not at Academy School District 20 schools last week during the district's weeklong spring break.

Investigators found instructions on how to build homemade bombs and a whiteboard with the floor plan to Timberview Middle School in the bedroom of a former student accused of planning a mass shooting at the Colorado Springs school, according to arrest records.

Click or tap here to read more about the manifesto. — Whitworth, 19, attended three District 20 schools for a total of nine months, over two years: Prairie Hills Elementary, Aug. 2014 — Feb. 2015, Home School Academy, Jan. 2016 — Feb. 2016 and Timberview Middle School, Aug. 2016 — Oct. 3, 2016. — The affidavit lists the defendant as male, but Whitworth's sister referred to Whitworth as "lily" and described her sibling as "their sister" when she spoke with investigators. — Eric Ross, a spokesperson for the 18th Judicial District Attorney's Office, told The Gazette that Whitworth is in the process of transitioning to female. — Deputies found Whitworth lying in bed, drunk, in a room piled with trash that had several holes in the wall, according to the affidavit. — Whitworth is charged with two counts of attempted first-degree murder, menacing, criminal mischief and interference with staff, faculty or students of educational institutions. — Whitworth is being held on a $75,000 bond.