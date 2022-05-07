William Winter Is The Independent Non-Executive Director & Acting CEO of Jupiter Mines Limited (ASX:JMS) And Just Spent AU$51k On Shares

Whilst it may not be a huge deal, we thought it was good to see that the Jupiter Mines Limited (ASX:JMS) Independent Non-Executive Director & Acting CEO, William Winter, recently bought AU$51k worth of stock, for AU$0.23 per share. Nevertheless, it only increased their shareholding by a minuscule percentage, and it wasn't a massive purchase by absolute value, either.

Jupiter Mines Insider Transactions Over The Last Year

In the last twelve months, the biggest single purchase by an insider was when insider Priyank Thapliyal bought AU$1.4m worth of shares at a price of AU$0.29 per share. That means that even when the share price was higher than AU$0.23 (the recent price), an insider wanted to purchase shares. While their view may have changed since the purchase was made, this does at least suggest they have had confidence in the company's future. We always take careful note of the price insiders pay when purchasing shares. As a general rule, we feel more positive about a stock if insiders have bought shares at above current prices, because that suggests they viewed the stock as good value, even at a higher price.

Jupiter Mines insiders may have bought shares in the last year, but they didn't sell any. You can see a visual depiction of insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last 12 months, below. If you click on the chart, you can see all the individual transactions, including the share price, individual, and the date!

Insider Ownership of Jupiter Mines

Another way to test the alignment between the leaders of a company and other shareholders is to look at how many shares they own. We usually like to see fairly high levels of insider ownership. Jupiter Mines insiders own about AU$26m worth of shares. That equates to 5.6% of the company. We've certainly seen higher levels of insider ownership elsewhere, but these holdings are enough to suggest alignment between insiders and the other shareholders.

What Might The Insider Transactions At Jupiter Mines Tell Us?

It is good to see the recent insider purchase. We also take confidence from the longer term picture of insider transactions. When combined with notable insider ownership, these factors suggest Jupiter Mines insiders are well aligned, and that they may think the share price is too low. While we like knowing what's going on with the insider's ownership and transactions, we make sure to also consider what risks are facing a stock before making any investment decision. When we did our research, we found 3 warning signs for Jupiter Mines (1 is a bit unpleasant!) that we believe deserve your full attention.

