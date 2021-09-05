The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) Will Pay A US$0.41 Dividend In Three Days

Some investors rely on dividends for growing their wealth, and if you're one of those dividend sleuths, you might be intrigued to know that The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) is about to go ex-dividend in just three days. The ex-dividend date is one business day before the record date, which is the cut-off date for shareholders to be present on the company's books to be eligible for a dividend payment. It is important to be aware of the ex-dividend date because any trade on the stock needs to have been settled on or before the record date. Therefore, if you purchase Williams Companies' shares on or after the 9th of September, you won't be eligible to receive the dividend, when it is paid on the 27th of September.

The company's upcoming dividend is US$0.41 a share, following on from the last 12 months, when the company distributed a total of US$1.64 per share to shareholders. Last year's total dividend payments show that Williams Companies has a trailing yield of 6.6% on the current share price of $24.97. If you buy this business for its dividend, you should have an idea of whether Williams Companies's dividend is reliable and sustainable. So we need to check whether the dividend payments are covered, and if earnings are growing.

If a company pays out more in dividends than it earned, then the dividend might become unsustainable - hardly an ideal situation. Williams Companies distributed an unsustainably high 171% of its profit as dividends to shareholders last year. Without extenuating circumstances, we'd consider the dividend at risk of a cut. That said, even highly profitable companies sometimes might not generate enough cash to pay the dividend, which is why we should always check if the dividend is covered by cash flow. It paid out 89% of its free cash flow as dividends, which is within usual limits but will limit the company's ability to lift the dividend if there's no growth.

It's good to see that while Williams Companies's dividends were not covered by profits, at least they are affordable from a cash perspective. Still, if the company repeatedly paid a dividend greater than its profits, we'd be concerned. Extraordinarily few companies are capable of persistently paying a dividend that is greater than their profits.

Have Earnings And Dividends Been Growing?

Businesses with strong growth prospects usually make the best dividend payers, because it's easier to grow dividends when earnings per share are improving. If earnings decline and the company is forced to cut its dividend, investors could watch the value of their investment go up in smoke. For this reason, we're glad to see Williams Companies's earnings per share have risen 17% per annum over the last five years.

Another key way to measure a company's dividend prospects is by measuring its historical rate of dividend growth. Williams Companies has delivered 13% dividend growth per year on average over the past 10 years. It's great to see earnings per share growing rapidly over several years, and dividends per share growing right along with it.

Final Takeaway

From a dividend perspective, should investors buy or avoid Williams Companies? Growing earnings per share and a normal cashflow payout ratio is an ok combination, but we're concerned that the company is paying out such a high percentage of its income as dividends. All things considered, we are not particularly enthused about Williams Companies from a dividend perspective.

With that being said, if dividends aren't your biggest concern with Williams Companies, you should know about the other risks facing this business. Case in point: We've spotted 2 warning signs for Williams Companies you should be aware of.

