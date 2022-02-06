Williams Companies' (NYSE:WMB) Dividend Will Be Increased To US$0.42

The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) will increase its dividend on the 28th of March to US$0.42. This makes the dividend yield 5.4%, which is above the industry average.

Check out our latest analysis for Williams Companies

Williams Companies Is Paying Out More Than It Is Earning

If the payments aren't sustainable, a high yield for a few years won't matter that much. Before making this announcement, the company's dividend was higher than its profits, and made up 78% of cash flows. The company could be more focused on returning cash to shareholders, but this could indicate that growth opportunities are few and far between.

Earnings per share is forecast to rise by 48.6% over the next year. If the dividend continues on its recent course, the payout ratio in 12 months could be 125%, which is a bit high and could start applying pressure to the balance sheet.

Williams Companies Has A Solid Track Record

Even over a long history of paying dividends, the company's distributions have been remarkably stable. Since 2012, the first annual payment was US$0.80, compared to the most recent full-year payment of US$1.70. This implies that the company grew its distributions at a yearly rate of about 7.8% over that duration. Dividends have grown at a reasonable rate over this period, and without any major cuts in the payment over time, we think this is an attractive combination as it provides a nice boost to shareholder returns.

Williams Companies May Find It Hard To Grow The Dividend

Investors who have held shares in the company for the past few years will be happy with the dividend income they have received. Earnings per share has been crawling upwards at 4.8% per year. The company is paying out a lot of its profits, even though it is growing those profits pretty slowly. This gives limited room for the company to raise the dividend in the future.

Williams Companies' Dividend Doesn't Look Sustainable

Overall, this is probably not a great income stock, even though the dividend is being raised at the moment. In the past the payments have been stable, but we think the company is paying out too much for this to continue for the long term. We would be a touch cautious of relying on this stock primarily for the dividend income.

Market movements attest to how highly valued a consistent dividend policy is compared to one which is more unpredictable. Still, investors need to consider a host of other factors, apart from dividend payments, when analysing a company. Taking the debate a bit further, we've identified 2 warning signs for Williams Companies that investors need to be conscious of moving forward. Looking for more high-yielding dividend ideas? Try our curated list of strong dividend payers.

Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.



This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.