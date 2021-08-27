Williams convicted of 2018 armed robbery of convenience store

Aug. 27—A Daviess County jury found a Michigan man guilty of first-degree robbery Thursday in a 2018 armed robbery at a East Fourth Street cash advance store.

Archie Lee Williams, 44, of Flint, Michigan, was found guilty of robbing the Cash Express store at 1327 East Fourth St. on July 16, 2018. Williams was apprehended in Tennessee about 10 days after the Owensboro robbery.

Willams was found guilty of pointing a gun at two people in the store and threatening to kill them, and injuring a customer during the robbery. No one was shot, and Williams fled with cash after trying to bind the people in the store.

The jury found Williams guilty after a three-day trial and recommended he serve 12 years in prison. Because the charge is considered a violent offense under state law, Williams must serve 10.2 years in prison before he'll be eligible for parole.

Williams was identified to police by Joseph Carter, who testified that Williams had tried to involve him in the incident.

Williams denied having committed the robbery on the stand. Williams testified Thursday he was at the Cadillac Motel the night before the incident with Carter and a woman he identified as "Kiki," and said he and the woman had breakfast the next day at a restaurant near Cash Express. But Williams said he never entered Cash Express, and went straight back to the motel after breakfast, before leaving town for Tennessee.

Commonwealth's Attorney Bruce Kuegel pointed out inconsistencies in Williams' story, and said the woman who could have served as Williams' alibi at the time of the shooting was not called by the defense to testify.

"You didn't hear from her. She's not here to testify on his behalf," Kuegel said.

Kuegel said that Carter had no reason to lie, and that he only asked about a reward after he had already given Williams' name to the police.

"Why would he come in here and try to mislead the police, you all and the prosecutor's office?" Kuegel said in his closing statement.

Story continues

Defense attorney Steve Boling said the clerk and customer at Cash Express gave incorrect details about Williams, such as saying he didn't have tattoos when he has tattoos on his arms and neck. The victims also misidentified the clothes Williams was wearing, Boling told jurors.

The store employee "made an identification, despite the fact that neither got a good look at him," Boling said. The man was wearing a hat, doo-rag and sunglasses at the time of the robbery.

The jury took about two hours to reach a verdict. When jurors heard testimony before recommending a sentence, Linda Rodriguez, who was in the store, testified she suffered a shoulder injury during the robbery that still requires therapy.

"I have PTSD really bad" from the incident, Rodriguez told jurors. "I have nightmares, too. It's eating me up." Rodriguez testified she has nightmares of "seeing a gun to my head."

"I just want you to look at what he put me through for the last three years," she said. "My life has been miserable."

Kuegel said he doesn't comment on jury verdicts, but said the jury listened to the evidence, and he was satisfied with the guilty verdict.

Williams will be sentenced on Sept. 30 by Judge Lisa Payne Jones.

James Mayse, 270-691-7303, jmayse@messenger-inquirer.com, Twitter: @JamesMayse

James Mayse, 270-691-7303, jmayse@messenger-inquirer.com, Twitter: @JamesMayse