The Williams Grand Prix Holdings (ETR:WGF1) Share Price Is Down 21% So Some Shareholders Are Getting Worried

In order to justify the effort of selecting individual stocks, it's worth striving to beat the returns from a market index fund. But the main game is to find enough winners to more than offset the losers So we wouldn't blame long term Williams Grand Prix Holdings PLC (ETR:WGF1) shareholders for doubting their decision to hold, with the stock down 21% over a half decade.

Because Williams Grand Prix Holdings is loss-making, we think the market is probably more focussed on revenue and revenue growth, at least for now. When a company doesn't make profits, we'd generally expect to see good revenue growth. That's because it's hard to be confident a company will be sustainable if revenue growth is negligible, and it never makes a profit.

Over five years, Williams Grand Prix Holdings grew its revenue at 12% per year. That's a fairly respectable growth rate. Shareholders have seen the share price fall at 4.6% per year, for five years: a poor performance. Those who bought back then clearly believed in stronger growth - and maybe even profits. There is always a big risk of losing money yourself when you buy shares in a company that loses money.

The company's revenue and earnings (over time) are depicted in the image below (click to see the exact numbers).

XTRA:WGF1 Income Statement, November 28th 2019

A Different Perspective

While the broader market gained around 14% in the last year, Williams Grand Prix Holdings shareholders lost 20%. Even the share prices of good stocks drop sometimes, but we want to see improvements in the fundamental metrics of a business, before getting too interested. Regrettably, last year's performance caps off a bad run, with the shareholders facing a total loss of 4.6% per year over five years. We realise that Buffett has said investors should 'buy when there is blood on the streets', but we caution that investors should first be sure they are buying a high quality businesses. Shareholders might want to examine this detailed historical graph of past earnings, revenue and cash flow.

