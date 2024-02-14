Williams inducted into Ohio parks hall of fame

Dave Williams, center, celebrates his Feb. 6 induction into the Ohio Parks and Recreation Association Hall of Fame with his son, Eddie, left, and Kim Cox, director of Alliance Parks and Recreation Department.

Alliance resident David Williams received a high honor during the recent event in Sandusky.

Williams was inducted Feb. 6 into the Ohio Parks and Recreation Association Hall of Fame, in honor of his 50 years of service to the Carnation City’s parks and recreation department.

With family, close friends and Kim Cox, director of Alliance Parks and Recreation, on hand at Kalahari Convention Center, Williams was honored during the group’s annual conference.

The 1973 graduate of Kent State University with a degree in parks and recreation, Williams has spent his entire career in the industry, and has impacted parks throughout all of Ohio.

Dave Williams

Prior to his retirement in 2018, David supported the parks through his company, David Williams and Associates, designing and installing the playgrounds in the city’s parks.

“While he is retired from selling playgrounds, his passion, belief and advocating in what a Parks & Rec system can do for and bring to your community has never ceased,” said his son, Eddie Williams.

Williams has been most impactful in the development of the five mini-parks within the community, and the design and installation of the Destination Playground, the handicap accessible playground at Butler Rodman Park.

“There is not a single playground that Dave has not touched in our system,” Cox said. “He is involved with multiple projects within the parks annually.”

As an active member of Alliance Lions Club, Williams has facilitated collaborations between the club and the parks, coordinating Touch-a-Truck, and raising funds for multiple special projects.

After serving as vice president of Alliance Friends of the Parks, Williams became president in 2017, leading major initiatives such as the levy that removed the parks from the city general fund in 2018, and the renewal that passed in 2023.

“Dave’s generosity and commitment to Friends of the Parks has helped me find ways to enhance our parks system,” said Cox. “I appreciate everything he and his family have done and continue to do to make our parks shine.”

In his retirement, Williams continues to work with departments around the state, providing annual playground safety inspections. He has continued to stay involved in his church, clubs and leadership of Friends of the Parks.

