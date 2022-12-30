Williams jailed for allegedly stolen firearm 3 weeks after not guilty verdict

Dec. 30—Less than three weeks after being acquitted of capital murder and ending a stay in jail of more than three years, Zachary Bernard Williams returned to Morgan County Jail on Wednesday after Decatur police said he possessed a stolen firearm.

Williams was arrested in Southwest Decatur following a traffic stop Wednesday near the Aquadome Recreation Center, Decatur police said.

Williams, 34, was pulled over by the Decatur Police Department's Vice/Narcotics unit at Eighth Street Southwest and Fifth Avenue for failing to signal, according to a police news release and an investigator's affidavit.

Police found a firearm underneath the driver's seat, the affidavit said. The weapon, a 9 mm Smith and Wesson pistol, was reported stolen through the Huntsville Police Department.

Williams was charged with second-degree receiving stolen property and as a certain person forbidden to possess a firearm.

Huntsville police said the firearm was reported stolen from an April 2020 vehicle break-in in Huntsville.

Police have not said how the firearm came to be in Williams' possession.

Due to prior convictions of robbery and assault, Williams is prohibited from possessing a firearm, Decatur police said.

Williams, who is listed with a Hartselle address in the affidavit, is on parole for a previous conviction, so he is being held in Morgan County Jail without bail. Williams was booked into the jail at 5:28 p.m. Wednesday, records showed.

After being charged with capital murder in the 2019 slaying of Michael Wayne Irvin Jr., 30, at Irvin's home in the 1600 block of Marion Street Southwest in Decatur, Williams was placed in jail on April 4, 2019. He was released from jail Dec. 9 after a Morgan County Circuit Court jury found him not guilty of murder in the fatal shooting.

One witness in the case claimed in a 2019 interview with police that he had heard Williams confess to the fatal shooting, but the confession was not recorded and the witness denied knowing anything about the confession when testifying at Williams' trial.

Ulysses Ke'Andre Wilkerson, 22, was also charged with capital murder in Irvin's death, but his trial has not been scheduled.

