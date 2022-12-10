Williams' jury reviewing video evidence

Dec. 9—The jurors deliberating in the Zachary Bernard Williams capital murder case are reviewing video evidence presented in the weeklong trial in Morgan County Circuit Judge Charles Elliott's courtroom.

After a morning break today, the jury asked to watch the two Decatur police body cam videos from the Southwest Decatur crime scene that were recorded on Feb. 25, 2019, the day of the shootings; and the police interrogation of Williams.

Williams, 33, of Hartselle and co-defendant Ulysses Ke'Andre Wilkerson, 22, are charged with three counts of capital murder in the fatal shooting and robbery of Michael Wayne Irvin Jr., at Irvin's home in the 1600 block of Marion Street. Wilkerson is being tried separately.

Prosecutors said Williams and Wilkerson kicked in the door to Irvin's house about 2 a.m., fought with him and fired about a dozen shots. An autopsy report showed Irvin was struck at least eight times. A ballistic expert said all of the spent shell casings came from the same handgun.

Irvin's two children were in the house at the time of the attack.

Williams and Wilkerson were arrested about six weeks later. No murder weapon has been recovered and it remains unclear how much, if any, cash was taken from the house. Decatur police said about $13,000 in cash was discovered in the house after the crime was committed.

— mike.wetzel@decaturdaily.com or 256-340-2442. Twitter @DD_Wetzel.