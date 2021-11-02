Williams man arrested for attempted murder, elder abuse

Nov. 2—Edgar Ortiz, 25, of Williams, was arrested last week and charged with attempted murder, elder abuse and assault with a deadly weapon stemming from an assault on an elderly female.

According to a release issued by the Williams Police Department, officers responded to a report of an assault occurring at a residence in the 500 block of Venice Boulevard in Williams at approximately 1:40 p.m. Oct. 27.

"When officers arrived on scene, they located an elderly female who had sustained severe injuries from an assault," the release said. "The victim was treated by the Williams Fire Department and Enloe personnel and was ultimately transported by Enloe flight care to a regional hospital."

Through the course of their investigation, WPD officers identified Ortiz as the suspect in the incident and probable cause findings led to his arrest later that day.

Ortiz was charged with attempted murder, elder abuse causing injury and assault with a deadly weapon and was booked into the Colusa County Jail to await court proceedings.

Ortiz appeared in a Colusa County courtroom on Friday for an arraignment hearing and he is scheduled to enter a plea today.

At this time, WPD officials said the investigation is ongoing and further charges may be sought.