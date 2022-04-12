Williams pleads not guilty in drowning

Apr. 12—Two individuals involved in separate alleged homicide incidents in Linda each appeared before a judge Monday at Yuba County Superior Court to enter their pleas.

The first, Courtney Williams, 25, of Linda plead not guilty to charges that included the alleged murder of her sons, Ronin Williams, 2, and Holden Williams, age 5 months. Yuba County District Attorney Clint Curry said the complaint he filed with the court alleges two counts of first degree murder and two counts of child abuse resulting in death.

If convicted, Courtney Williams could face a maximum penalty of life without the possibility of parole, Curry said.

On April 7, the 25-year-old Williams was arrested for allegedly drowning her infant and toddler in the bathtub of the Linda home in which Williams, her husband and the children lived.

According to the Yuba County Sheriff's Department, dispatchers received a 911 call from the father of the children at about 11:45 a.m. April 7, the Appeal previously reported. Deputies responded to the call and after arriving at the home in the 6100 block of Sunshine Avenue in Linda, found the infant and toddler both unresponsive in the bathroom. The department said deputies who arrived immediately began CPR, but both children were declared dead at the scene.

Investigators said the father of the children returned home from work shortly before noon, the Appeal previously reported. He allegedly told investigators that his wife, Williams, told him that she had hurt the children. During a search of the home, the two young boys were found unresponsive in a bathtub full of water.

As of Monday afternoon, Williams was listed as still being held at Yuba County Jail with no bail amount listed. Her next court appearance is scheduled for 9 a.m. on May 18 for a pre-hearing conference.

Laurence Lang

The other Linda resident who appeared before a judge on Monday was Laurence Lang.

The 60-year-old man is accused of being involved in an alleged shooting that took place the night of April 6 and involved the death of 43-year-old Robert Zandstra of Linda.

On Monday, Lang plead not guilty to charges that included first degree murder.

According to the Yuba County Sheriff's Department, deputies responded to several 911 calls reporting a shooting that occurred outside of an apartment complex in the 1900 block of Country Club Court in Linda on April 6, the Appeal previously reported. Callers reported that a victim of the alleged shooting, Zandstra, was suffering from multiple gunshot wounds.

First responders who arrived at the scene administered medical aid on Zandstra, but he was declared dead at the scene. The department said multiple witnesses of the alleged shooting provided a name and description of the suspect, Lang, who was known to several neighbors in the area. Before deputies arrived at the scene of the incident, Lang allegedly fled.

Lang was later found and booked into Yuba County Jail for charges that included homicide and possession of a firearm and ammunition by a prohibited person.

As of Monday afternoon, Lang was listed as still being held at Yuba County Jail with no bail amount listed. He will next appear in court for a pre-hearing conference at 9 a.m. on May 11.