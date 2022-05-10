Williams Says Fed to Curb Inflation Without Raising Unemployment

Matthew Boesler and Alexander Weber
·3 min read

(Bloomberg) -- The US central bank’s interest-rate increases may lead to somewhat higher unemployment as it attempts to bring about a “soft landing” while tackling high inflation, New York Fed President John Williams said.

Most Read from Bloomberg

“When I think of a ‘soft landing,’ it’s really a matter of ‘Yes, we could see growth below trend for a while, and we definitely could see unemployment moving up somewhat, but not in a huge way’,” Williams said Tuesday while answering questions after a speech at a symposium in Eltville, Germany.

“I would not define a soft landing as unemployment staying at 3.6%,” he said. “I would define it as really maintaining a healthy, strong labor market while inflation is coming down.”

In his prepared remarks, the New York Fed chief outlined a scenario in which higher interest rates would help bring the inflation rate down to “nearly 4%” before declining to “about 2.5%” in 2023 and returning close to the Fed’s 2% target in 2024. Meanwhile, the US job market and economy should “continue to show strength and resilience,” with growth of “around 2%” this year and “the unemployment rate to remain around its current low level,” he said.

Last week, the Fed authorized a half-percentage-point increase in its benchmark federal funds rate, marking the largest single hike since 2000. Chair Jerome Powell told reporters afterward it was on track to follow up the move with additional half-point increases at each of its next two policy meetings in June and July, adding that there was a “good chance” that the Fed could achieve “a soft, or soft-ish, landing” for the economy.

Williams said he expects the central bank “will move expeditiously in bringing the federal funds rate back to more normal levels this year.”

Speaking to reporters after the event, he said that 50 basis-point increases, coupled with the Fed’s plan to reduce the size of its balance sheet work as “a pretty important and significant removal of monetary policy support for the economy.” Doing these simultaneously “gives us a little space to move in something like a 50 basis-point increment at the next couple of meetings.”

Inflation in the 12 months through March was 6.6%, according to the Fed’s preferred gauge, marking the highest reading in 40 years. Williams pointed to a variety of factors -- including increased demand for goods and housing due to the pandemic, a hot labor market and global supply-chain problems aggravated in part by the Russian invasion of Ukraine -- contributing to inflationary pressures.

The US unemployment rate stood at 3.6% in April, just above the pre-pandemic low of 3.5%. Buy total employment was more than one million jobs below Feb. 2020 levels.

“Our monetary policy actions will cool the demand side of the equation,” Williams said. “I also expect that over time, the factors contributing to supply shortages will be resolved, so that some of the rebalancing will be accomplished through increases in supply, both in the United States and around the world.”

(Updates with additional comments by Williams in seventh paragraph.)

Most Read from Bloomberg Businessweek

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • European Stocks Rise From Two-Month Low as Dip Buyers Return

    (Bloomberg) -- European stocks gained on Tuesday as traders returned to risk assets, encouraged by cheaper valuations following four straight days of steep declines amid fears of a recession and tighter monetary policy.Most Read from BloombergMarcos Jr. Leads With 61% of Votes Counted: Philippines UpdateStocks Sink to 13-Month Low as U.S. Curve Steepens: Markets WrapDay Trader Army Loses All the Money It Made in Meme-Stock EraPhilippine Stocks Fall as Traders Weigh Marcos Win, Global RoutRussian

  • Fed's Barkin says central bank can tweak path once its gets to neutral rate

    "Once we get in the range of the neutral rate, we can then determine whether inflation remains at a level that requires us to put the brakes on the economy or not," Barkin said in prepared remarks to a local chamber of commerce in North East, Maryland, adding the central bank could avoid inducing a 1980s-style recession as its tries to drive down inflation. The central bank last week raised its benchmark overnight lending rate by half a percentage point and has pivoted in recent months to become more aggressive in tightening policy as it seeks to return inflation, which remains at a 40-year high, closer to its goal. "We will do what we need to do," Barkin said, noting in his speech Fed Chair Jerome Powell's recent comments that 50 basis point hikes are on the table for the Fed's next two policy meetings in June and July.

  • Romania Raises Key Rate More Than Expected to 3.75% as Prices Swell

    (Bloomberg) -- Romania’s central bank raised interest rates more than expected, stepping up the pace of tightening as it struggles to tame the fastest inflation in almost two decades and catch up with regional peers. Most Read from BloombergMarcos Jr. Leads With 61% of Votes Counted: Philippines UpdateStocks Sink to 13-Month Low as U.S. Curve Steepens: Markets WrapDay Trader Army Loses All the Money It Made in Meme-Stock EraPhilippine Stocks Fall as Traders Weigh Marcos Win, Global RoutRussian E

  • Stocks Bounce Back After Selloff as Yields Decline: Markets Wrap

    (Bloomberg) -- Stocks bounced back after a selloff that erased $9 trillion from the US equity market this year, spurring what some traders called a short-covering rebound from oversold levels.Most Read from BloombergMarcos Jr. Leads With 61% of Votes Counted: Philippines UpdateStocks Sink to 13-Month Low as U.S. Curve Steepens: Markets WrapDay Trader Army Loses All the Money It Made in Meme-Stock EraPhilippine Stocks Fall as Traders Weigh Marcos Win, Global RoutRussian Envoy to Poland Hit With R

  • US stock futures bounce back after rout that sent the S&P 500 to 1-year lows, while bitcoin struggles at $30,000

    Investors are growing increasingly worried about rising inflation and slowing growth, as bitcoin briefly dropped below $30,000.

  • FACTBOX-The cyber war between Ukraine and Russia

    Ahead of Russia's invasion of Ukraine, Western intelligence agencies warned of potential cyberattacks which could spread elsewhere and cause "spillover" damage on global computer networks. While there has been little evidence of spillover to date, the cyberwar in Ukraine rages on. In 2021, groups aligned with Russian security services began laying the groundwork for a military incursion, according to Microsoft.

  • Italy sets course for ITA Airways sale by end of next month

    ROME (Reuters) -Italy's government aims to sell state-owned ITA Airways, the successor to Alitalia, by the end of June after setting a deadline for binding offers of May 23, Economy Minister Daniele Franco said on Tuesday. Three prospective bidders for ITA Airways have had access to its finance data room, Franco said addressing parliament over the issue. They are shipping group MSC alongside Germany's Lufthansa, the U.S. Certares fund in cooperation with Delta and Air France, and investor Indigo Partners, Franco added.

  • BlackRock Abandons Bullish China Call After Stocks Slump 28%

    (Bloomberg) -- BlackRock Inc. jettisoned its bullish stance on China as Covid lockdowns jeopardize the nation’s economic growth and trigger steep declines in local stock prices.Most Read from BloombergMarcos Jr. Leads With 61% of Votes Counted: Philippines UpdateStocks Sink to 13-Month Low as U.S. Curve Steepens: Markets WrapDay Trader Army Loses All the Money It Made in Meme-Stock EraRussian Envoy to Poland Hit With Red Paint in War ProtestPhilippine Stocks Fall as Traders Weigh Marcos Win, Glo

  • TPG records $199 million earnings in first quarter since IPO

    TPG said on Tuesday its after-tax distributable earnings rose to $199 million in the first quarter, up from $65 million a year earlier, adding that its private equity and impact investing businesses had delivered strong growth in asset sales. TPG's result exceeded the average analyst estimate of $149 million calculated by financial data provider Refinitiv. The performance was in line with Blackstone, KKR and Carlyle, which all reported bumper profits despite soaring inflation, rising interest rates and Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

  • US Gasoline Price Hits Record With Driving Season Looming

    (Bloomberg) -- US retail gasoline and diesel prices rallied to a record just ahead of the nation’s summer driving season, a challenge for President Joe Biden and the Federal Reserve as they face the fastest inflation in decades.Most Read from BloombergMarcos Jr. Leads With 61% of Votes Counted: Philippines UpdateStocks Sink to 13-Month Low as U.S. Curve Steepens: Markets WrapDay Trader Army Loses All the Money It Made in Meme-Stock EraPhilippine Stocks Fall as Traders Weigh Marcos Win, Global Ro

  • Surging mortgage rates add to Biden’s economic woes

    The risk of a housing slowdown heading into the midterms comes as the spike in inflation has already turned Americans pessimistic about the economy.

  • Fed's task to tame inflation difficult amid "tremendous" amount of uncertainty - Williams

    "The ongoing pandemic and war in Ukraine bring a tremendous amount of complexity and uncertainty," Williams said in prepared remarks to an economics conference organized by Germany's central bank in Eltville am Rhein, Germany. Williams added that the Fed's aim to bring inflation back down to 2% while maintaining a strong economy was difficult "but not insurmountable" as it moves to bring interest rates expeditiously to more normal levels.

  • Bank of Canada turns to interest rate guidance as it battles inflation

    Faced with runaway inflation, Canada's central bank has taken the rare step of providing guidance on the path of interest rates, as it aims to keep expectations anchored while it unwinds stimulus in an overheating economy. But economists say the strategy - a version of the "forward guidance" used during the COVID-19 pandemic - may not work as well as hoped, and the central bank should instead move more quickly to get rates into the neutral range and then pause. "We need higher interest rates," has become the oft-uttered mantra of Bank of Canada officials, repeated - in some variation - in at least seven appearances in the last 10 weeks.

  • Crypto firms are buying up real estate in NYC

    Crypto firms are beginning to buy up NYC real estate as they choose their future corporate headquarters. Yahoo Finance Senior Reporter Jennifer Schonoberger explains further.

  • Crypto assets shed $800 billion in market value in a month

    Crypto assets bled nearly $800 billion in market value over the past month, touching a low of $1.4 trillion on Tuesday, according to data site CoinMarketCap, as the end of easy monetary policy diminishes appetite for risk assets. Bitcoin, which makes up for nearly 40% of the crypto market, hit a 10-month low earlier on Tuesday, before rebounding to $31,450, just six days after touching $40,000. Total crypto market value was at $2.2 trillion on April 2, well off of its all-time peak of $2.9 trillion in early November, as per CoinMarketCap.

  • JPMorgan’s Kolanovic Says Add Risk Assets on ‘Peak Hawkishness’

    (Bloomberg) -- Marko Kolanovic’s repeated dip-buying calls are failing to play out so far this year, but he’s sticking to his bullish stance on risk and urging investors to increase holdings in beaten-up corporate bonds.Most Read from BloombergMarcos Jr. Leads With 61% of Votes Counted: Philippines UpdateStocks Sink to 13-Month Low as U.S. Curve Steepens: Markets WrapDay Trader Army Loses All the Money It Made in Meme-Stock EraRussian Envoy to Poland Hit With Red Paint in War ProtestDictator’s S

  • Automotive industry faces long term battery, raw material supply issues, Tavares says

    The automotive industry faces a shortage of batteries and raw materials in the coming years as part of its transition towards electric mobility, the head of Stellantis Carlos Tavares said on Tuesday. Speaking at the FT Future of the Car 2022 conference, Tavares said he could anticipate the industry could suffer supply problems with batteries around 2025, 2026. Tavares said raw material supply could also pose structural challenges in the coming years as electric vehicles were on average 500 kilos heavier than traditional combustion engine ones.

  • Pfizer to Acquire Biohaven Pharmaceutical for $11.6 Billion

    (Bloomberg) -- Pfizer Inc. said it will acquire Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Co. for $11.6 billion in cash to gain an approved treatment for migraine headaches. Most Read from BloombergMarcos Jr. Leads With 61% of Votes Counted: Philippines UpdateStocks Sink to 13-Month Low as U.S. Curve Steepens: Markets WrapDay Trader Army Loses All the Money It Made in Meme-Stock EraPhilippine Stocks Fall as Traders Weigh Marcos Win, Global RoutRussian Envoy to Poland Hit With Red Paint in War ProtestPfize

  • Are You Losing More Than Everyone Else In Stock Sell-Off?

    Forget all about the fear of missing out on investing in S&P 500 stocks. Now it's the fear of losing more, or FOLM.

  • Exclusive-U.S. asked Brazil's Petrobras if it could raise oil output; it said no -sources

    U.S. government officials in March asked Brazil's state-run oil company Petrobras whether it could increase crude output after Russia's invasion of Ukraine sent global prices soaring, three people with knowledge of the matter told Reuters. Officials at Petrobras, formally Petroleo Brasileiro SA, said output levels were a function of business strategy rather than diplomacy and also that a significant short-term production boost would not be logistically possible, the sources said. "We are ... doing everything possible with our allies and partners to mitigate the economic impacts of Russian actions on other economies like Brazil," a U.S. State Department spokesperson said in a statement to Reuters.