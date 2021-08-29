Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM) Is Increasing Its Dividend To US$0.71

Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM) has announced that it will be increasing its dividend on the 26th of November to US$0.71. This takes the annual payment to 1.3% of the current stock price, which is about average for the industry.

Williams-Sonoma's Payment Has Solid Earnings Coverage

We like a dividend to be consistent over the long term, so checking whether it is sustainable is important. Before making this announcement, Williams-Sonoma was easily earning enough to cover the dividend. This means that most of its earnings are being retained to grow the business.

Over the next year, EPS is forecast to expand by 3.0%. If the dividend continues on this path, the payout ratio could be 20% by next year, which we think can be pretty sustainable going forward.

historic-dividend
historic-dividend

Williams-Sonoma Has A Solid Track Record

The company has been paying a dividend for a long time, and it has been quite stable which gives us confidence in the future dividend potential. Since 2011, the first annual payment was US$0.60, compared to the most recent full-year payment of US$2.84. This means that it has been growing its distributions at 17% per annum over that time. We can see that payments have shown some very nice upward momentum without faltering, which provides some reassurance that future payments will also be reliable.

The Dividend Looks Likely To Grow

Investors could be attracted to the stock based on the quality of its payment history. It's encouraging to see Williams-Sonoma has been growing its earnings per share at 31% a year over the past five years. A low payout ratio gives the company a lot of flexibility, and growing earnings also make it very easy for it to grow the dividend.

Williams-Sonoma Looks Like A Great Dividend Stock

Overall, a dividend increase is always good, and we think that Williams-Sonoma is a strong income stock thanks to its track record and growing earnings. Distributions are quite easily covered by earnings, which are also being converted to cash flows. Taking this all into consideration, this looks like it could be a good dividend opportunity.

It's important to note that companies having a consistent dividend policy will generate greater investor confidence than those having an erratic one. However, there are other things to consider for investors when analysing stock performance. For example, we've picked out 1 warning sign for Williams-Sonoma that investors should know about before committing capital to this stock. If you are a dividend investor, you might also want to look at our curated list of high performing dividend stock.

