Williams-Sonoma's (NYSE:WSM) Upcoming Dividend Will Be Larger Than Last Year's

Simply Wall St
·2 min read

The board of Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM) has announced that it will be increasing its dividend on the 26th of November to US$0.71. Based on the announced payment, the dividend yield for the company will be 1.3%, which is fairly typical for the industry.

Williams-Sonoma's Payment Has Solid Earnings Coverage

We like a dividend to be consistent over the long term, so checking whether it is sustainable is important. However, prior to this announcement, Williams-Sonoma's dividend was comfortably covered by both cash flow and earnings. As a result, a large proportion of what it earned was being reinvested back into the business.

Over the next year, EPS is forecast to expand by 3.4%. If the dividend continues along recent trends, we estimate the payout ratio will be 19%, which is in the range that makes us comfortable with the sustainability of the dividend.

historic-dividend
historic-dividend

Williams-Sonoma Has A Solid Track Record

Even over a long history of paying dividends, the company's distributions have been remarkably stable. Since 2011, the dividend has gone from US$0.60 to US$2.84. This means that it has been growing its distributions at 17% per annum over that time. We can see that payments have shown some very nice upward momentum without faltering, which provides some reassurance that future payments will also be reliable.

The Dividend Looks Likely To Grow

Investors could be attracted to the stock based on the quality of its payment history. Williams-Sonoma has impressed us by growing EPS at 31% per year over the past five years. Rapid earnings growth and a low payout ratio suggest this company has been effectively reinvesting in its business. Should that continue, this company could have a bright future.

We Really Like Williams-Sonoma's Dividend

Overall, we think this could be an attractive income stock, and it is only getting better by paying a higher dividend this year. Earnings are easily covering distributions, and the company is generating plenty of cash. Taking this all into consideration, this looks like it could be a good dividend opportunity.

Companies possessing a stable dividend policy will likely enjoy greater investor interest than those suffering from a more inconsistent approach. However, there are other things to consider for investors when analysing stock performance. For instance, we've picked out 1 warning sign for Williams-Sonoma that investors should take into consideration. We have also put together a list of global stocks with a solid dividend.

