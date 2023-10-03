Williams takes plea deal in brutal Clarksville murder case

Oct. 2—CLARKSVILLE — A man charged with a brutal Clarksville murder took a plea deal in Clark Circuit Court 4 Monday afternoon.

Brian Montez Williams pleaded guilty to murder in the death of Melody Gambetty, 67.

Gambetty, a former News and Tribune employee, was killed in her Clarksville apartment in 2021.

Clark County Prosecutor Jeremy Mull said Williams submitted a blind plea and faces up to 55 years behind bars as part of it.

Williams' sentencing hearing is scheduled for December.

Williams was also charged with arson, theft and auto theft in the case.

Circuit Court 4 Judge Vicki Carmichael said those charges, along with a request for a sentence of life without parole, have also been dropped as part of the deal.

Court records show Clarksville emergency crews were called to Gambetty's apartment building in July 2021 and found smoke coming out of its door. They found her body when they entered and discovered she was decapitated when they moved her. She also was missing most of her fingers and all of her toes.

Williams was also accused of returning to her home and setting it on fire after he had killed her as an attempt to hide the evidence.

Police don't believe there is a connection between the Gambetty and Williams.