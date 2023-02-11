Williams: Tyre Nichols beating death shows hiring diversity not enough to improve policing

RowVaughn Wells, mother of Tyre Nichols and her husband Rodney Wells attend a ceremony at Tom Lee Park where a canopy was dedicated to her son, Tyre Nichols, who was murdered by Memphis Police officers. The ceremony took place on Feb 10, 2023 in Memphis, TN.

The deadly beating of Tyre Nichols at the hands of five African-American Memphis police officers was shocking. In many ways, what was displayed in subsequent videos was more egregious than what happened to George Floyd.

I was in a community meeting a couple of weeks ago with a couple of Fayetteville police senior staff present when one of them told the primarily African-American audience that he believed the accused Memphis officers had engaged in this behavior previously because they felt comfortable enough to carry out this act wearing body cameras.

I agree. The assault was a bold act for cops in the post-George Floyd era.

The analysis and follow-up discussions regarding the incident have been varied. Some are advocating more police training. But how do you train adults to respect human life and engage in common decency in dealing with others? Isn’t that what educators are trying to teach youngsters in grade school?

Troy Williams

Perhaps, the challenges facing law enforcement have more to do with a negative policing culture than with personnel training. One political pundit alleged these officers were trained to behave in this manner. As a former law enforcement officer and Justice Academy instructor, I’m convinced that assertion is ludicrous. They don’t teach hate at the police academy.

Another curious angle of the incident was offered by CNN host and political commentator Van Jones who suggested that although all five Memphis officers involved in the deadly assault were African American, it was still somehow motivated by racism. Jones is entitled to his opinion, but that perspective will be a “stretch” for many people to believe that white supremacy is responsible for the death of Tyre Nichols.

Ironically, Nichols was laid to rest on Wednesday, Feb. 1, the beginning of Black History Month. Tennessee is also the state where the late Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. was assassinated.

Sadly, African Americans are forced to face the sobering reality that encountering Black police officers versus white officers is not a guarantee they will be protected from abuse. Our country is in the midst of a national conversation on community-police relations.

Enhancing diversity was thought to be an essential part of the narrative about improving relations between law enforcement and communities. What happened in Memphis is likely a signal that increasing diversity alone cannot solve the concern about public trust, especially between law enforcement and the African American community.

Most law enforcement officers suit up and do their jobs honorably. They deserve our respect and support.

Unfortunately, law enforcement sometimes takes a negative hit nationally with incidents like the one in Memphis. Specialized police units, like Memphis’ now disbanded Scorpion unit, are statistically more likely to be accused of excessive force than regular street cops. These units tend to be very effective but also have a reputation for over-the-top behavior.

Fayetteville, like most cities, is beset with rising crime and violence. Fayetteville also wants a more diverse police force. Hopefully, the emphasis on diversity will focus more on character than color.

Troy Williams is a member of The Fayetteville Observer Community Advisory Board. He is a legal analyst and criminal defense investigator. He can be reached at talk2troywilliams@yahoo.com.

This article originally appeared on The Fayetteville Observer: Williams: Memphis killing shows diversity not enough to improve policing