Williamsburg-area residents invited to turn on porch lights and hang out with police during National Night Out

As part of a continued effort toward community building, the James City County and Williamsburg police departments are participating in National Night Out tonight.

National Night Out is an annual event that “heightens crime and drug prevention awareness; generates support for local anti-crime efforts; strengthens neighborhood spirit and police-community partnerships; and sends a message to criminals that neighborhoods are organized and fighting back,” James City County said in a news release.

Local neighborhoods are invited to participate by turning on their porch lights and spending the evening outside with members of the police department. Some neighborhoods may be hosting block parties and cookouts as part of their night out.

Since 1984, National Night Out has been held in communities across the country, sponsored by the National Association of Town Watch. Williamsburg has been participating in the program since 2014. In 2021, the city canceled the event due to COVID concerns.

National Night Out is one of a number of community events held by the Williamsburg police department throughout the year. Other events include Coffee with a Cop, Cone with a Cop, an Easter egg hunt and Trunk or Treat.

