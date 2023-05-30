Williamsburg attorney's arrest derails attempted murder trial

May 30—WILLIAMSBURG — The arrest last week of a local defense attorney in the middle of a trial led to a flurry of legal activity as he first claimed a setup, then retracted the assertion.

James H. Wren II, 67, is facing charges of reckless driving and operating a motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol .08 (first offense, aggravating circumstance) after being pulled over by Williamsburg Police last Wednesday morning.

The traffic stop occurred shortly before Wren was due in Whitley Circuit Court for the second day of a jury trial in which he was representing Carl Amos Moses Jr. on a 19-count indictment that includes an attempted murder charge.

WPD officers were responding, according to Wren's citation, after Whitley 911 Dispatch received a call reporting that a black Audi was all over the road and driving up on the sidewalk in the vicinity of the University of the Cumberlands.

The vehicle was reported to be traveling at an extremely low speed, according to the citation, backing traffic up in both directions. Williamsburg Police Officers S. Walker and S. Hill each reported the car making sweeping turns as well. Ofc. Walker added her observance that the vehicle cut off a Chevy Tahoe before turning onto 4th Street from Main. The driver (Wren) then stopped in front of his office.

The citation indicated that the violation occurred at 8:40 a.m. Wednesday at Sycamore and 4th streets. As Ofc. Walker approached, it stated, "she observed slow slurred speech" as Wren reportedly asked if he was going to jail.

Wren told the officer that he was on a lot of medication and hadn't slept, according to the citation. Ofc. Walker requested the assistance of Ofc. Brandon White, who would ultimately serve as arresting officer. While Water waited for backup, Wren "fell asleep and passed out" in the driver seat, the citation stated.

Once Ofc. White arrived, he started to administer Standardized Field Sobriety Tests which weren't successfully completed, according to the citation. Wren was placed under arrest at 8:56 a.m. and first transported to Baptist Health Corbin's emergency department for a blood test.

The citation further stated that a PBT (preliminary breath test) subsequently administered by Ofc. White indicated Wren had a blood alcohol level of .160.

The attorney was then lodged at the Whitley County Detention Center around 12:44 p.m. and released at 2:02 p.m., according to JailTracker.

In the meantime, the trial in which Wren was serving for the defense could not continue — which he initially implied was the point of Wednesday morning's incident.

"They claimed I took a turn too wide and I slowed, but the reason I slowed was I knew they, the police, was following me and I knew I was being set up. I am really angry about it," Wren said Wednesday evening.

Wren further said he was unlawfully arrested "because they knew we were winning and knew the jury we had would was not going to give in.

"They have been politicking for 15 years for life imprisonment," he continued. "I have filed a motion to dismiss the indictment for the false arrest of the defense attorney. This is the first case I ever had that the Commonwealth Attorney would never make a pleaded offer and they knew a jury wasn't going to give them time so they basically caused mistrial so that it would take months more before I could get another trial date and I am very angry."

A message to WPD wasn't returned by press time but Ronnie Bowling, the Commonwealth's Attorney for Whitley and McCreary counties, denied Wren's claims.

"I will say, I had nothing to do with this. That is an outrageously false lie," Bowling said Wednesday. "I am prepared to prove and defend that in any setting that this is just further evidence, if you look in the pleadings of this case, that Mr. Wren is trying to drive this case into a circus to distract the ultimate fact finders from the horrible actions of his client. That is all this is."

The prosecutor then offered some advice to defense counsel.

"I think the best thing Mr. Wren should do is what everyone charged with a crime should do," Bowling said. "That is to be quiet and let the court process play out. I'm not ethically allowed to comment on pending cases and neither is Mr. Wren. I think it would be best the lawyers follow the ethical rules for our profession and let this play out in a courtroom."

By Thursday, Wren filed a motion to strike the motions for dismissal and reduction of bond he had filed the day before "as incorrect, and without factual validation" — asking that they be formally withdrawn and referring to a reporter.

"The one newspaper reporter that had contacted defense counsel for a statement has since been advised that defense counsel's statement is completely retracted as completely inaccurate," the latest motion stated.

Bowling's objection and response to Wren's motions to dismiss and/or reduce bond further outlined his arguments against a "conspiracy" involving himself, Ofc. White or any member of the victim's family in the Moses case — calling such allegations "patently false."

In Wren's motion to strike, he explained he was headed to court on what he knew would be another lengthy day, after working late and then enduring a sleepless night due to the stress of this attempted murder trial. He filed a subsequent proposed order Friday to accompany the latest motion.

Moses' jury trial status hearing has been scheduled for June 19 at 1 p.m.

Wren himself is scheduled to be arraigned in Whitley District Court on July 24.