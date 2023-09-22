Williamsburg man arraigned in sexual abuse case

Sep. 22—WILLIAMSBURG — David Lee Reeves, 69, of Williamsburg, was indicted last month on eight counts of first-degree sexual abuse. The charges involve four separate juvenile victims in incidents ranging over the past 30 years.

Monday in Whitley County Circuit Court, Reeves and his defense attorney James Wren stood in front of Judge Paul Winchester for Reeves' arraignment.

Reeves has been lodged in the Whitley County Jail since August 30.

Wren alleged to the judge that Reeves had not been granted reasonable accommodations due to him sleeping on the floor under a table in his cell.

Additionally Wren requested that out of his eight counts of sexual abuse, counts 6,7 and 8 should be dismissed due to the incidents for which Reeves is accused are reported to have taken place over 30 years ago.

Reeves' defense attorney suggested that under the 5th Amendment, they could request those charges be dropped due to the number of years ago the charges were placed on him. Additionally, the defense attorney stated that if those charges would have been made in a timely manner, there would be a witness available.

Commonwealth's Attorney Ronnie Bowling argued this reasoning was not lawful in the state of Kentucky.

Bowling said in an interview after court adjourned, "The disclosures occurred after one girl bravely came forward and empowered other victims to do the same.

"The information didn't exist to law enforcement or the state at that time. There's nothing law enforcement did wrong. There is no statute of limitations in Kentucky for felony offenses," Bowling continued.

Going forward, during Reeves arraignment in court on Monday, Wren requested that Reeves bond be lowered due to his health issues.His cash bond is currently set at $250,000.

Bowling countered that "being sick is not a bond argument. Protection of the citizens is."

Due to the nature of the offenses, the potential penalty range and punishment for being a sex offender, the quantity of victims and the nature of the allegations occurring over a repeated course of conduct, Bowling argued on the record in court that Reeves should not be granted a bond decrease.

The judge left the terms at its current state and scheduled a re-evaluation on October 26 at 9 a.m.