Williamsburg man arrested after reports of home invasion

A Williamsburg man was charged in connection with an early morning home invasion on Wednesday.

Jacob Gomez, 18, was arrested after police said he broke into a home in the 800 block of South Henry Street and ran from officers, according to the Williamsburg Police Department. Gomez was charged with residential burglary, indecent exposure, destruction of property and larceny, police said.

When police initially arrived at the home about 8 a.m. Wednesday, the homeowner told officers that a person was inside the house. A foot chase ensued after responding officers saw a man run out the back door of the home, wearing only a shirt, and into the surrounding woods.

While officers were searching for him, Gomez reportedly broke into another home in the 100 block of Hunting Cove, stole a homeowners’ shirt and then left, according to police. Police said he attempted to enter another home on Mimosa Drive but was denied access by the homeowner.

At 10:30 a.m., Gomez was apprehended after a police dog from the York-Poquoson Sheriff’s Office helped point officers to an outbuilding on Mimosa Drive, police said. The William & Mary Police Department also assisted with the incident.

Gomez is currently being held without bond in the Virginia Peninsula Regional Jail.

