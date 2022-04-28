Williamsburg man arrested for robbery charge

Apr. 28—WHITLEY COUNTY — The search for a Williamsburg man suspected of robbery ended Tuesday with his arrest.

According to a press release from the Whitley County Sheriff's Department, Williamsburg resident Bobby Canada, 35, was arrested on an outstanding warrant for first-degree robbery and first-degree criminal mischief.

The suspect, who law enforcement believes to be Canada, entered Canada Town Market on Highway 204 in Williamsburg armed with a hammer and destroyed a gaming machine to gain access to its cash box. The employee working that evening confronted Canada. Canada allegedly threatened the employee with the hammer then fled with a handful of cash.

Deputy Brentley Patrick and Sergeant Jonas Saunders located and arrested Canada on Henry Barton in Corbin on Tuesday. Law enforcement had received an anonymous tip to the location of Canada.

Destanny Hatfield, who law enforcement questioned on two separate occasions about the whereabouts of Canada, had reportedly transported Canada to the location on Henry Barton Road.

Hatfield, also a Williamsburg resident, was charged with second-degree hindering prosecution or apprehension.