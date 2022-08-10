Williamsburg man arrested in shooting incident

Aug. 10—WILLIAMSBURG — A local man is facing a felony assault charge in connection to a shooting that occurred last Wednesday night.

According to Kentucky State Police Post 11, 41-year-old Charlie West Jr. of Williamsburg was arrested and charged with first-degree assault in connection to the incident that occurred around 7:30 p.m. Wednesday on KY 1481.

KSP reported that the preliminary investigation indicated that West was involved in a physical altercation with Douglas M. Griffith, 59, also of Williamsburg. West is accused of retrieving a firearm and shooting Griffith during that altercation.

Griffith was transported by the Whitley County EMS to Baptist Medical Center in Corbin where he was treated for non-life threatening injuries, according to the KSP news release.

KSP Trooper Tyson Lawson is continuing the investigation and was assisted at the scene by fellow Post 11 personnel, the Whitley County Sheriff's Office and Whitley County EMS.

At press time, West remained lodged in the Whitley County Detention Center. He is scheduled to appear for a preliminary hearing in Whitley District Court on Monday, August 15.